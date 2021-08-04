Bahrain International Airport handles 920,210 passengers on 9,176 flights in six months

Listen to this article now

Bahrain International Airport (BIA) has handled 920,210 passengers on 9,176 flights with 20 commercial Airlines since the opening of the new passenger terminal six months ago, Bahrain Airport Company (BAC) has said.

The figures represent a major achievement and reflect an uptick in travel despite the challenges of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Although global passenger traffic has yet to reach pre-pandemic levels because of worldwide travel restrictions, BIA continues to provide a world-class travel experience while showcasing Bahrain’s heritage and its advancements in aviation, BAC said.

The transfer to the new terminal in January brought BAC and its partners a major step closer to the completion of the $1.1 billion Airport Modernization Program (AMP), one of the most important national development projects in Bahrain’s history.

Alongside the new terminal, the AMP includes several other strategic projects such as the development of a Fuel Farm Complex that will reinforce Bahrain’s position as a center of aviation fuel services in the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC), and a private aviation terminal serving businessmen and private aircraft owners.

The new terminal is four times the size of the legacy airport and designed to deliver a more personal, Bahraini feel.

Equipped with the latest technologies in the market and supported by advanced infrastructure, it increases the airport’s capacity to more than 14 million passengers per year, delivering a hassle-free airport experience and the highest standards of luxury.

Delivered by a Bahraini majority airport leadership team, with the support of hundreds of young Bahrainis working in the aviation sector, the terminal reflects the world-class capabilities of local talent.

With a strong focus on innovation, efficiency, and culture, BAC’s goal is to ensure that BIA stands out as a best-in-class airport that reflects the Kingdom’s distinct character and cements its reputation as a regional financial, cultural, and aviation center.