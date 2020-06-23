Wednesday, June 24, 2020
Bahrain International Airport New Measures

Bahrain International Airport implements new safety measures

In line with Bahrain Civil Aviation Affairs Advisory Circular, the Kingdom’s aviation regulator, Bahrain International Airport (BIA) is rolling out additional health and safety measures to protect the wellbeing of passengers and staff at the terminal, Bahrain Airport Company (BAC) announced.

The CAA guidelines are in line with the International Civil Aviation Organization’s (ICAO latest guidelines for combating the coronavirus (COVID-19) and support preventative measures recommended by the Ministry of Health (MOH). The measures will be regularly updated based on new scientific findings as the situation evolves.

BAC Chief Executive Officer, Mohamed Yousif Al Binfalah said: “Since the start of the pandemic, BAC has implemented a number of precautionary measures recommended by the Ministry of Health and worked closely with its partners at the airport to ensure the health of passengers and airport staff and the protection of public health in the Kingdom.

As the world moves towards the recovery phase of the COVID-19 pandemic and the resumption of flights, we are determined to put in place effective control measures to reassure and welcome both staff and passengers safely.

We are taking careful steps to support the Kingdom’s aviation sector during this time. We remind passengers that they also have an important role to play in this process and look forward to their ongoing understanding and support.”

In line with the new health and safety measures, access to the terminal is restricted to airport and airline staff and passengers, although exceptions will be made for those accompanying passengers with reduced mobility or unaccompanied minors.

Wearing face masks is mandatory for all passengers and airport staff at the airport and these can be obtained from PPE vending machine that also offers hand sanitizer, disposable gloves and sanitizers.

Passengers will need to arrive to the airport up to three hours in advance of departure due to additional screening procedures put in place during the coronavirus pandemic.

Temperature screening is also mandatory at all entry points to the terminal and before boarding. Passengers must adhere to social distancing measures at the terminal and offices, and footprint stickers and seat blockers are in place to remind them to keep their distance.

In addition to general cleaning and approved disinfection programme, all frequently touched surfaces are sanitized, and plastic security trays are sanitized at the entry and exit of the security locations.

The BCAA Advisory Circular also covers precautionary measures to be addressed by Airline operators and ground handlers.

Bahrain Airport Company is committed to support the efforts of the National Taskforce for Combating Coronavirus (COVID-19) and to continue working and coordinating its plans with its airport partners.

Previous articleWHO Chief congratulates HRH Premier on Bahraini Doctor’s Day
Next articleZain partners MITEF Pan Arab to hold ‘Virtual’ Startup Competition

RELATED ARTICLES

Inside Bahrain

WHO Chief congratulates HRH Premier on Bahraini Doctor’s Day

World Health Organisation (WHO)  director-general Dr Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus congratulated His Royal Highness Prime Minister Prince Khalifa bin Salman Al-Khalifa on designating the Bahraini...
Read more
Inside Bahrain

Global Appraisal for HRH Premier’s International Day of Conscience Initiative

A number of Permanent Representatives to the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organisation (UNESCO) praised the initiative of His Royal Highness Prime Minister...
Read more
Inside Bahrain

HH Shaikh Nasser’s long cherished dream has come true

His Majesty the King’s Representative for Humanitarian Works and Youth Affairs, National Security Advisor, Supreme Council for Youth and Sports (SCYS) HH Shaikh Nasser...
Read more
Inside Bahrain

iGA to begin issuing revamped ID Cards for Bahrain residents

In line with its commitment to directives by the Minister of Interior, General Shaikh Rashid bin Abdulla Al Khalifa to further develop all ID...
Read more
Inside Bahrain

National Taskforce for Combating the Coronavirus (COVID-19) emphasises responsibility in following measures to safeguard the community

The National Taskforce for Combating the Coronavirus (COVID-19) held a press conference at the Crown Prince Centre for Training and Medical Research at the...
Read more
Inside Bahrain

UNESCO approves celebrating HRH Premier’s International Day of Conscience annually

The Preparatory Group of the Executive Board of the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO) has approved His Royal Highness Prime Minister...
Read more

MOST READ

iGA to begin issuing revamped ID Cards for Bahrain residents

Inside Bahrain
In line with its commitment to directives by the Minister of Interior, General Shaikh Rashid bin Abdulla Al Khalifa to further develop all ID...
Read more
PR This Week

CrediMax MaxWallet and BenefitPay Partnership Agreement with Lulu Hypermarkets

CrediMax and BENEFIT announced the roll out of their Digital Wallets acceptance, “MaxWallet” and “BenefitPay” at Lulu Hypermarkets. Both MaxWallet and BenefitPay users will...
PR This Week

Zain partners MITEF Pan Arab to hold ‘Virtual’ Startup Competition

Zain Group, a leading mobile telecom innovator in eight markets across the Middle East and Africa confirms its digital partnership of the 2020 edition...
Inside Bahrain

Bahrain International Airport implements new safety measures

In line with Bahrain Civil Aviation Affairs Advisory Circular, the Kingdom’s aviation regulator, Bahrain International Airport (BIA) is rolling out additional health and safety...
Inside Bahrain

Global Appraisal for HRH Premier’s International Day of Conscience Initiative

A number of Permanent Representatives to the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organisation (UNESCO) praised the initiative of His Royal Highness Prime Minister...
Tech

Dell’s new USB-C hub is also a speakerphone for conference calls

With a huge chunk of the working world now working remotely, conference calls in Zoom or Skype have become a central part of day-to-day...
Uncategorized

Ebrahim K. Kanoo Unveils the All-New Toyota Highlander Hybrid SUV

Ebrahim K. Kanoo, the exclusive distributor of Toyota vehicles in Bahrain, launched the all-new 2020 Toyota Highlander at the Toyota showroom in Sitra. Toyota’s...
Sports This Week

High Confidence in our Bahrain National Football Team

HH Shaikh Nasser bin Hamad Al Khalifa, HM the King’s Representative for Humanitarian Work and Youth Affairs, National Security Advisor President of the Supreme Council...
Inside Bahrain

WHO Chief congratulates HRH Premier on Bahraini Doctor’s Day

World Health Organisation (WHO)  director-general Dr Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus congratulated His Royal Highness Prime Minister Prince Khalifa bin Salman Al-Khalifa on designating the Bahraini...
iGA

Bahrain exports BD176 Million Worth of Products of National Origins during MAY 2020

The Information &eGovernment Authority (iGA) issued its foreign trade report of May2020, encompassing data on the balance of trade, imports, exports (national origin), and...
Inside Bahrain

HH Shaikh Nasser’s long cherished dream has come true

His Majesty the King’s Representative for Humanitarian Works and Youth Affairs, National Security Advisor, Supreme Council for Youth and Sports (SCYS) HH Shaikh Nasser...
PR This Week

Batelco Launches Cloud Unified Communications

Batelco, the leading digital solutions provider in Bahrain announced the launch of its latest digital enterprise solution, Batelco Cloud Unified Communications, which is set...
iGA

iGA Offers eServices Bundle for Graduates via Bahrain.bh

School and university graduates are invited to finalize their graduation requirements through a bundle of eServices offered via the National Portal, bahrain.bh. Information &...
Inside Bahrain

National Taskforce for Combating the Coronavirus (COVID-19) emphasises responsibility in following measures to safeguard the community

The National Taskforce for Combating the Coronavirus (COVID-19) held a press conference at the Crown Prince Centre for Training and Medical Research at the...
Uncategorized

iGA CE participates in webinar on Future of Digital Government

Information & eGovernment Authority (iGA) Chief Executive, HE Mohammed Ali Al Qaed participated in the ‘Future Vision of Digital Government Through the Lens of...
© GO ALIVE MEDIA
MORE STORIES
Bahrain Exports May

Bahrain exports BD176 Million Worth of Products of National Origins during...

Zain digital partner of MITEF Startup Comp 2020 pic

Zain partners MITEF Pan Arab to hold ‘Virtual’ Startup Competition

WHO congratulated Bahraini Doctor's Day

WHO Chief congratulates HRH Premier on Bahraini Doctor’s Day

Batelco AWS

Batelco Announces Participation in the AWS Marketplace CPPO