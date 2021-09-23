Bahrain International Airport marks Saudi Arabia’s 91st National Day

Listen to this article now

Bahrain Airport Company (BAC), the operator and managing body of Bahrain International Airport (BIA), celebrated the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia’s 91st National Day on Thursday. This milestone event marked the first national day celebration at BIA since operations were transferred to the new terminal. Passengers traveling to and from Saudi Arabia were greeted with gifts, a huge centrepiece displayed in the Departures Area, and Mohammed bin Fares band played near Souq Al Qaisariya.

BAC extended its warmest regards to the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, His Royal Highness Prince Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, Crown Prince, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Défense, and the Saudi people, wishing them many happy returns of the occasion.