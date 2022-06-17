Bahrain International Airport named World’s Best New Airport by Skytrax

Bahrain International Airport (BIA) was named as the World’s Best New Airport at the Skytrax 2022 World Airport Awards held at the Passenger Terminal EXPO in Paris, France. Skytrax is among the most prestigious awarding bodies in aviation and air freight, and the Awards are regarded as the quality benchmark for the world airport industry. The latest honor for BIA comes on the back of a series of accolades from Skytrax. The airport earlier received a 5-star Skytrax rating, becoming only the third airport in the Middle East to win this accolade, and another 5-star rating for its COVID-19 safety precautions. The Pearl Lounge also received a 5-star rating for its hospitality and meet and greet services.

Bahrain Airport Company (BAC) Chairman, HE Eng. Kamal bin Ahmed Mohammed said: “This global achievement by BIA would not be possible without His Majesty King Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa’s valued patronage of the aviation sector and the comprehensive support of the government, headed by His Royal Highness Prince Salman bin Hamad Al Khalifa, the Crown Prince and Prime Minister. Their tireless efforts have turned the civil aviation sector into a strategic economic catalyst for the Kingdom of Bahrain. I would also like to thank BIA’s stakeholders for their important contributions in helping us reach this global milestone.”

He added: “This award is a testament to our team’s hard work in launching Bahrain International Airport’s new Passenger Terminal in record time, with no sacrifices in terms of quality and design. This enormous undertaking by our mainly Bahraini team was completed despite the unprecedented challenges of a global pandemic. Everyone who worked on this project has the right to feel proud, as it is one of the largest infrastructure projects in the Kingdom and had strong competition from excellent new airports across the world. Through the provision of world-class facilities, services and infrastructure, the new airport will sustain the growth of Bahrain’s aviation sector.”

Mr. Edward Plaisted, CEO of Skytrax said: “We congratulate Bahrain International Airport for winning this important award. The last two years have been extremely difficult for airports worldwide, especially having to cope with the many restrictions of COVID-19 and the severe drop in travel demand. With air travel quickly returning to a more normal level, the challenge to deliver the highest standards is being well met at Bahrain International Airport.”

The 2022 World Airport Awards are based on World Airport Survey questionnaires completed by airport customers during the 8-month survey period from 2021 to 2022. The survey evaluated the customer experience across airport services and product key performance indicators – from check-in, arrivals, transfers, shopping, security/immigration through to departure at the gate.