Bahrain International Airport prepared for surge in international visitors

Bahrain International Airport (BIA) stands ready to welcome an influx of visitors to the Kingdom this month to attend a range of leading international events, Bahrain Airport Company (BAC) said. The projected surge in passengers is a further indicator of a recovery in air traffic following the sharp decline caused by the pandemic.

Alongside aviation events like the upcoming Bahrain International Airshow 2022 taking place between the 9th and 11th of November and the Middle East & African Duty-Free Association (MEADFA) Conference taking place during the end of November, Bahrain is set to welcome scores of visitors for events such as Jewellery Arabia, CityScape, and the Manama Dialogue.

BAC Chief Executive Officer Mohamed Yousif Al Binfalah said: “With its vibrant culture, world-class attractions, and reputation for hosting leading international events, the Kingdom of Bahrain continues to attract tourists from around the world. Although global passenger traffic has yet to reach pre-pandemic levels, growth remains steady.”

He added: “BIA expects to serve approximately 6.5 million passengers by the end of the year, and we hope to return to serving around 9 million by the end of 2023. The pandemic reaffirmed civil aviation as a worldwide enabler of support and recovery in times of crisis. With those challenges behind us, the sector is back to business as usual, supporting the growth of tourism, trade, and national development.”

BIA’s facilities and services are geared towards meeting passengers’ needs. Hala Bahrain, the airport’s premium hospitality service provider, offers meet and assist, lounge, porterage, valet parking, baggage wrapping services, and more, helping to ensure all visitors enjoy a comfortable and seamless travel experience.

Launched in 2021, the new terminal is four times larger than the legacy airport. It increases Bahrain’s connectivity, supporting the Kingdom’s long-term economic and tourism goals and catalyzing growth within the travel industry.

BIA’s capacity is more than 14 million passengers and 130,000 air traffic movements per year, ensuring it can meet the Kingdom’s present and future needs.