Bahrain International Airport receives fourth consecutive RoSPA Award

- Advertisement -

Bahrain International Airport (BIA) has been awarded with the Royal Society for the Prevention of Accidents (RoSPA) Health and Safety Award for the fourth consecutive year, Bahrain Airport Company (BAC) announced. This accolade was presented at the RoSPA Health and Safety Awards Ceremony, held on June 6, 2024, at Kempinski Central Avenue Dubai.

BAC Health, Safety and Environment (HSE) Manager, Eng. Hasan Farhan, attended the ceremony and received the award, marking another milestone in BAC’s ongoing commitment to health and safety.

The RoSPA Awards scheme, the longest running of its kind in the UK, receives entries from organizations worldwide, making it one of the most sought-after achievement awards for health and safety globally. Applications are meticulously evaluated by a panel of safety professionals, offering invaluable feedback for enhancement in health and safety practices.

BAC Chief Executive Officer, Mohamed Yousif Al Binfalah commented, “This achievement would not have been possible without the dedication of our HSE team. The award reflects the airport community commitment to safety and the diligent work our team members contributions to adhere to the best industry health and safety practices. At BAC, the safety of passengers and staff is a top priority, and we strive to work with our partners to maintain the highest standards at the airport.”

- Advertisement -

This award serves as a testament to BAC’s commitment to elevating the standards of occupational health and safety management at BIA, and its relentless efforts in reducing accidents within the airport environment. With four consecutive wins from 2021 to 2024, BAC not only gains recognition for its accomplishments but also joins a legacy that values dedication to high safety standards and individual well-being.