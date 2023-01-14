Bahrain International Airport receives Skytrax 5-star rating for second consecutive year

- Advertisement -

Bahrain International Airport (BIA) received a 5-star rating from Skytrax, the world’s top airport and airline rating body, for the second year in a row in recognition of the high standards of its facilities and services. Skytrax announced the ranking, which followed an assessment conducted in November 2022 that included several criteria, including direct services for departures, arrivals, diverted flights, airport facilities and customer services, security, immigration, and retail, as well as food and beverage facilities. The 5-Star Airport rating is the highest mark of quality distinction awarded by Skytrax for an airport.

- Advertisement -

Chairman of the Board of Directors of Gulf Air Group, His Excellency Zayed R. Al Zayani said that the achievement was an indication of the airport’s continued high standards of service, which are in line with international best practice: “This global achievement by BIA owes much to His Majesty King Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa’s support for the aviation sector and the backing of the government, headed by His Royal Highness Prince Salman bin Hamad Al Khalifa, the Crown Prince and Prime Minister. The aviation sector is a pillar of the Kingdom’s economic growth and development.”

He added: “Although the terminal is new, the high quality of the services provided to passengers have been recognized and accredited for the second time by Skytrax, one of the primary awarding bodies in the field of civil aviation. BAC is keen to continue developing its services to meet the needs of different passenger segments. This ranking also reflects the tireless efforts of the BAC team, our strategic partners, and airport service providers, as well as ‘Team Bahrain’, who all strive to implement the highest international standards in their provision of services to travelers and airlines and in their close supervision of the airport’s facilities. Their dedication also ensures operational continuity and the highest levels of efficiency and safety.”

BAC Chief Executive Officer Mohamed Yousif Al Binfalah said: “This milestone achievement would not have been possible without the dedication of our Customer Experience team, who played a crucial role coordinating a range of initiatives to elevate passengers’ journeys, and the valued support of our partners at the airport in helping to maintain the quality of our services.”

He added: “Since the launch of the new terminal in 2021, we have built a strong record of accomplishments that demonstrate our ability to stand confidently alongside the world’s leading airports. We recently achieved Level 2 Airports Council International (ACI) Airport Customer Experience Accreditation, and Level 4 of ACI’s Airport Carbon Accreditation program, further reinforcing our quality and environmental credentials.”

Skytrax CEO Edward Plaisted congratulated BIA on obtaining this 5-Star rating for the second year in a row, which is an achievement in itself: “This top rating recognizes the high standards of facilities and staff service provided at Bahrain International Airport. The airport provides an excellent range of facilities, a very pleasant terminal ambience, and the terminal layout makes this a most customer-friendly airport, whether departing, arriving or in transit.”

Skytrax said in its report that the design of the terminal allows for fast, easy and comfortable movement through all stages of travel. The natural lighting that enters the building, the interior decoration, and the ceiling design, in addition to the artwork scattered throughout the airport, add to its ambiance.

Skytrax said that the airport is characterized by the presence of seating areas spread across all its sections, including departure gates and waiting areas. Seats are designed according to the highest specifications, taking into account the diverse needs of passengers, including individuals with limited mobility.

The Skytrax report also touched on the wide selection of shopping outlets and restaurants at BIA, and smart security measures that allow passengers to move easily through checkpoints without having to take out computers and liquids. The report also noted the availability of a distinguished level of services, facilities, and rooms at the Bahrain Airport Hotel, which enable passengers to rest between flights.