Bahrain International Airport recognized at Airport Accessibility Awards 2022

- Advertisement -

Bahrain International Airport’s (BIA) commitment to ensuring Passengers with Reduced Mobility (PRM) enjoy a comfortable and stress-free travel experience was recognized at the Airport Accessibility Awards 2022. The event was held on the sidelines of the 7th annual Airport PRM Leadership Conference in London. Bahrain Airport Company (BAC) Head of Customer Experience, Salem Almutawa accepted the award on BIA’s behalf.

- Advertisement -

BIA was one of three winners to receive this prestigious award, which celebrates airport operators who strive to deliver the best possible PRM services. The winners were voted for by global PRM stakeholders, who commended BIA for its high-quality services and innovative approach to supporting PRMs.

BAC Chief Executive Officer, Mohamed Yousif Al Binfalah said: “The aviation industry is committed to ensuring that safe, reliable, and dignified air travel is accessible to all passengers. However, people with disabilities and reduced mobility, including the elderly, still face significant difficulties. This prevalence is expected to increase due to demographic trends and increases in chronic health conditions, among other factors. At BAC, we remain mindful of our responsibility to ensure that all passengers enjoy a hassle-free travel experience and the same high levels of service. Accordingly, we have carefully considered the needs of PRMs in the design of the terminal. With a wide range of PRM facilities and services available, we are confident that all travelers will enjoy a comfortable journey.”

The Airport PRM Leadership Conference brings together PRM stakeholders from around the world to explore the challenges and solutions shaping passenger assistance services.

In attendance this year were senior management from airports, airlines, service providers, and airport authorities, including Heathrow Airport, London Luton Airport, Oslo Airport, MAG Aerospace, EuroAirport Basel-Mulhouse-Freiburg, and Aean, among others.

In line with its commitment to improving accessibility for persons with physical and non-apparent disabilities, BAC is targeting Airport Council International’s (ACI) Accessibility Enhancement Accreditation (AEA). The program provides a continuous path of improvement for airports and is designed to help them measure, evaluate, and improve their accessibility management and culture. It also enables airports to demonstrate to airport users, regulators, and the aviation ecosystem that they are implementing international best practices and recommendations.