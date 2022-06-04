Bahrain International Airport recognized with RoSPA Silver Award for commitment to safety

Listen to this article now

Bahrain International Airport (BIA) was presented with the Royal Society for the Prevention of Accidents (RoSPA) Silver Award for 2022. This is the second year that BIA has been recognized, having received the Bronze Award in 2021. The internationally renowned RoSPA Health and Safety Awards recognize organizations that have demonstrated an exceptional commitment to raising the standards of health and safety management. Bahrain Airport Company (BAC) Director of Development, Hesham Zaman, and Head of Health, Safety & Environment (HSE), Hasan Farhan accepted the award in the United Arab of Emirates.

BAC Chief Development and Technical Officer Abdulla Janahi said: “The RoSPA Silver Award highlights our commitment to safety and the hard work our team members put in every day. To build from the Bronze Award last year to Silver this year is testament to our comprehensive approach to health and safety and demonstrates our dedication to continuous improvement. Alongside our partners, we will continue working on initiatives to further enhance our robust HSE framework.”

The RoSPA Awards scheme is the longest running of its kind in the UK and receives entries from organizations across the globe, making it one of the most sought-after achievement awards for health and safety worldwide.