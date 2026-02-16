Bahrain International Airport sets operational records in 2025

Bahrain Airport Company (BAC), the operating and managing body of Bahrain International Airport (BIA), reported the airport’s strong annual performance on record, driven by unprecedented cargo volumes and robust passenger traffic that cements its position as a vital regional hub for commerce and connectivity.

The airport handled 405,217 tonnes of cargo, marking a 3.2% increase over the previous year’s 392,812 tonnes. With cargo volumes reaching a record high, BIA is firmly established as a regional logistics leader, supporting Bahrain’s trade growth and its strategic role in global supply chains.

Meanwhile, BIA welcomed 9.74 million passengers in 2025, up 4.2% from 9.35 million in 2024, while aircraft movements totalled 97,740. The trend reflects higher load factors and more efficient use of runway capacity, allowing the airport to accommodate growth without a proportional increase in air traffic.

The airport’s network now reaches 74 destinations across six continents, including passenger and cargo routes, through partnerships with 39 airlines. reinforcing Bahrain’s role as a hub between emerging and established markets. In 2025, BIA expanded its route map with new destinations including London Gatwick, Nairobi, New York, Bucharest, Ashgabat, and Liege, further strengthening its global connectivity. The top five fastest-growing destinations compared to 2024 were Singapore, Bengaluru, Abu Dhabi, Najaf, and Sharjah, reflecting increasing demand across both regional and international markets.

On 14 April, BIA handled its busiest day for aircraft movements, while 8 August saw the highest passenger volumes. Operational rhythms reflected diverse travel patterns, with the peak hour for aircraft movements at 01:00 AM and the busiest time for passenger activity at 09:00 PM.

Commenting on the year’s performance, BAC Acting Chief Executive Officer, Ahmed Mohamed Janahi, said: “BIA has demonstrated remarkable operational reliability and connectivity over the past year, facilitated by the dedication of airline partners and the airport community. This success reflects BIA’s strategic vision and its commitment to supporting Bahrain’s broader economic goals. Moving into 2026, our focus remains on enhancing the passenger experience and driving further growth in Bahrain’s aviation sector, in line with the Kingdom’s economic development aspirations.”

BIA continues to serve as the Kingdom’s aviation gateway, connecting passengers and cargo to key markets across the Middle East, Europe, Asia, Africa, and beyond.