Bahrain Airport Company (BAC), the operator and managing body of Bahrain International Airport (BIA), announces the commencement of Sun Express flights between BIA and Antalya, Turkey, starting from 19th August. Founded in 1989 as a joint venture between Lufthansa and Turkish Airlines, Sun Express offers direct connections between Europe and Turkey. Flights operate between Bahrain and Antalya every Thursday.