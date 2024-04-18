Bahrain International Airport wins top award at the SKYTRAX Airport Awards

- Advertisement -

Bahrain International Airport (BIA) has been awarded the “Best Airport Staff in the Middle East 2024” from SKYTRAX for the second year in a row at the 2024 World Airport Awards, the most prestigious accolades for the airport industry, voted for by customers in the largest annual global airport customer satisfaction survey.

Gulf Air Group (GFG) Chairman, H.E. Zayed R. Alzayani, and Bahrain Airport Company (BAC) Chief Executive Officer, Mr. Mohamed Yousif AlBinfalah, received the award on behalf of Bahrain International Airport (BIA) at the awards ceremony held at the 2024 Passenger Terminal Expo in Frankfurt, Germany.

Additionally, H.E. Zayed R. Alzayani and Mr. Mohamed Yousif AlBinfalah have received the latest 5-Star Airport Rating, which was awarded to the airport for the third consecutive time in recognition of its dedication to optimizing performance and attaining the highest levels of its operational excellence.

Gulf Air Group (GFG) Chairman, H.E. Zayed R. Alzayani congratulated all the employees of Bahrain International Airport (BIA) and Bahrain Airport Company (BAC), for receiving the prestigious Skytrx award of “Best Airport Staff in the Middle East 2024” for the second year in a row. He said, “In Gulf Air Group, we take immense pride in our dedicated BIA team, particularly our Bahraini competencies. Their remarkable commitment to delivering a distinctive and seamless travel experience to visitors and passengers transiting through Bahrain International Airport is commendable. BIA is the central asset of the Kingdom of Bahrain’s aviation sector, which receives great support from His Majesty King Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa, and benefits from the close follow-up of His Royal Highness Prince Salman bin Hamad Al Khalifa, the Crown Prince and Prime Minister.”

He further added, “Gulf Air Group is strongly committed to empowering its Bahraini workforce and investing in human capital, providing them with the necessary knowledge and skills to remain at the forefront of global industry standards. This strategic focus aims to cultivate the next generation of leaders within Bahrain’s aviation sector. The recent achievement of reaching a Bahrainization ratio of up to 90% across all departments of Bahrain Airport Company (BAC) is a source of great pride. This noteworthy milestone is the result of a series of carefully planned initiatives launched over the past years.”

Bahrain Airport Company (BAC) Chief Executive Officer Mohamed Yousif AlBinfalah said: “I extend my heartfelt congratulations to our strategic partners for their ongoing support of Bahrain Airport Company’s diverse programs and initiatives, which have been instrumental in the remarkable regional and global accomplishments of Bahrain International Airport. At Bahrain Airport Company, we are thrilled to announce that our exceptional BIA staff has once again been honoured with this prestigious award by Skytrax, marking their second consecutive win, and adding to the impressive roster of global accolades since the commencement of the airport’s operations in 2021. This achievement is a testament to the collective spirit of Team Bahrain that guides all our partners as we relentlessly pursue excellence in customer satisfaction, striving to consistently raising the bar and setting new industry standards. It reflects our key to success, which is deeply rooted in our commitment to creating remarkable and unforgettable experiences for every visitor.”

Mr. Edward Plaisted, CEO of Skytrax said: “We congratulate Bahrain International Airport for their success in winning this important award for 2024, which is a fabulous recognition of the quality of staff service provided across all of the customer facing areas in the airport”.

Operating since 2000, the World Airport Awards are independent and impartial, and were introduced to provide a customer satisfaction study that is truly global in scope and coverage. They are regarded as the quality benchmark for the world airport industry, assessing customer service and facilities across over 550 airports. The survey and awards are independent of any airport control or input.

The Awards are based on the World Airport Survey questionnaires completed by over 60 nationalities of airport customers during the survey period. The survey evaluated the customer experience across airport service and product key performance indicators – from check in, arrivals, transfers, shopping, security / immigration through to departure at the gate.

Bahrain International Airport serves as the primary operating hub for Gulf Air, the national carrier of the Kingdom of Bahrain. The airport’s construction and subsequent operations were completed in 2021 with an annual capacity of up to 14 million passengers.