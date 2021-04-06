Wednesday, April 7, 2021
Bahrain Airport COVID-19

Bahrain International Airport’s cutting edge environmental sustainability features are an effective weapon against COVID-19

Bahrain International Airport’s (BIA) new Passenger Terminal building was highlighted at a global conference as an example of how green building technologies can be effective weapons against the spread of COVID-19. Bahrain Airport Company (BAC) Chief Executive Officer Mohamed Yousif Al Binfalah presented the case study on the new terminal at the 2021 Middle East & Africa Green Building Congress, organized by the World Green Building Council.

The facility is Leadership in Energy & Environmental Design (LEED) Gold-certified, making it the largest green building in the Kingdom of Bahrain. Mr. Al Binfalah discussed the role that green buildings can play in protecting people from the extended effects of the COVID-19 pandemic, as well as how they minimize environmental impact and maximize economic benefits.

“The layout and design of a building, as well as its occupancy levels, and type of heating, ventilation, and air conditioning (HVAC) systems, all play important roles in reducing the spread of the virus,” said Mr. Al Binfalah. “Green buildings employ sustainability strategies that reduce energy and water consumption, improve waste management, and enhance indoor air quality, making them a key component in our fight against this invisible enemy.”

He added: “BIA’s demand-controlled ventilation pairs HVAC systems with carbon dioxide sensors that vary the intake of outdoor air, depending on the buildings’ occupancy. When there are more people, more air is brought in, diluting the concentration of airborne contaminants and making infections less likely. BIA is still among the smaller airports in the region, however, with its environmental credentials and focus on delivering comfort, connections, and character, we believe it is on par with the best in the world.”

Mr. Al Binfalah was speaking at a session entitled “Building for Health: How Can Our Buildings Protect Us?” at the two-day virtual forum, which brought together industry leaders to share insight, best practices, and case studies on the key role of sustainable buildings.

Although the new terminal is four times larger than the old airport, it uses 25 per cent less energy than conventional buildings. Sustainable materials and environmental best practices also minimized pollution during the construction process. BIA’s skylight strategy lets in more natural light, reducing the need for artificial lighting, and creating a soothing ambiance. The double glazing provides a barrier against outside heat and decreases the need for air conditioning. The new terminal also features energy-efficient lighting, using LED strips to lower power consumption while maintaining the terminal’s aesthetic, and occupancy sensors ensure that lighting is only turned on when needed.

Previous articleBahrain, Serbia share keenness on exchanging experiences in youth, sports
Next articleThe National Medical Taskforce for Combating the Coronavirus (COVID-19) announces updated COVID-19 response starting from Eid al-Fitr

RELATED ARTICLES

PR This Week

Bahrain Specialist Hospital Makes Significant Progress in Heart Healthcare in the Kingdom

Bahrain Specialist Hospital continues its tremendous commitment to cardiac care in the private sector through the BSH Apollo Heart Center especially with citizens and...
Read more
PR This Week

Lulu Ramadan specials offer variety, good health at affordable prices

Lulu Hypermarket has announced a healthy selection of Ramadan food as the Kingdom’s families get set for the Holy Month. With households preparing for...
Read more
PR This Week

Gulf Air is back at Singapore Changi Airport

Gulf Air - the national carrier of the Kingdom of Bahrain – celebrated its new direct service to and from Singapore which was operated...
Read more
PR This Week

The American University of Bahrain (AUBH) Announces its First Innovative Learning and Teaching Conference 2021: Lessons from COVID-19

In a series of firsts, the American University of Bahrain (AUBH) has announced its first yearly conference “Innovative Learning and Teaching Conference 2021: Lessons from COVID-19”...
Read more
PR This Week

Nasser Vocational Training Centre Golden Partner for ‘Data Future of Everything’ Conference.

Under the patronage of H.E. Fawzia bint Abdulla Zainal, Council of Representatives Chairwoman, the first International virtual conference on Data organised by Bahrain will...
Read more
PR This Week

Al Salam Bank Opens its Flagship Branch in Hidd

Al Salam Bank recently announced the opening of its new flagship branch in Hidd, Muharraq. The new branch will offer the Bank’s full range...
Read more

MOST READ

Made for New Adventures: The all new Mercedes-Benz GLB

Inside Bahrain

Kingdom of Bahrain Pavilion at Expo 2020 Dubai

The Bahrain Authority for Culture and Antiquities (BACA) held a press conference to announce the latest developments in the participation of the Kingdom of...
Inside Bahrain

Interior Ministry urges compliance to curb surge in COVID-19 infections

The Interior Ministry has today urged commitment to precautionary measures against COVID-19 to curb the current surge in active cases. It stressed the importance for...
Inside Bahrain

HH Shaikh Nasser conveys HM King’s greetings to Serbian President

His Majesty the King’s Representative for Humanitarian Work and Youth Affairs HH Shaikh Nasser bin Hamad Al Khalifa  conveyed greetings from His Majesty King...
Inside Bahrain

HRH the Crown Prince and Prime Minister meets HH Shaikh Nasser bin Hamad and HH Shaikh Khalid bin Hamad

His Royal Highness Prince Salman bin Hamad Al Khalifa, the Crown Prince and Prime Minister, today met with the Representative of His Majesty the...
Uncategorized

‘AGU’ Organises ‘Research Day’ on Monday

The College of Medicine and Medical Science (CMMS) at the Arabian Gulf University (AGU) is organising its annual Research Day activities on Monday April...
PR This Week

Gulf Air is back at Singapore Changi Airport

Gulf Air - the national carrier of the Kingdom of Bahrain – celebrated its new direct service to and from Singapore which was operated...
Inside Bahrain

Southern Governor launches “Majilat AlKhair 4”

Southern Governor, HH Shaikh Khalifa bin Ali bin Khalifa Al Khalifa, has launched remotely today “Majilat AlKhair 4” for 2021, in the presence of...
Inside Bahrain

The National Medical Taskforce for Combating the Coronavirus (COVID-19) announces updated COVID-19 response starting from Eid al-Fitr

Following the presentation of updated findings and data to the Government Executive Committee, the National Medical Taskforce for Combating the Coronavirus (COVID-19), announced additional...
Inside Bahrain

The National Medical Taskforce for Combating the Coronavirus (COVID-19) provides an update on the COVID-19 response in the Kingdom

The National Taskforce for Combating the Coronavirus (COVID-19) held a press conference to provide an update on the Kingdom’s COVID-19 response, at the Crown...
PR This Week

Bahrain Specialist Hospital Makes Significant Progress in Heart Healthcare in the Kingdom

Bahrain Specialist Hospital continues its tremendous commitment to cardiac care in the private sector through the BSH Apollo Heart Center especially with citizens and...
Inside Bahrain

AlMabarrah AlKhalifia Foundation Announces the Launch of HRH Prince Khalifa bin Salman Al Khalifa Scholarship

AlMabarrah AlKhalifia Foundation announced the launch of a new scholarship in honor of His Royal Highness the late Prince Khalifa bin Salman Al Khalifa,...
PR This Week

Lulu Ramadan specials offer variety, good health at affordable prices

Lulu Hypermarket has announced a healthy selection of Ramadan food as the Kingdom’s families get set for the Holy Month. With households preparing for...
PR This Week

Nasser Vocational Training Centre Golden Partner for ‘Data Future of Everything’ Conference.

Under the patronage of H.E. Fawzia bint Abdulla Zainal, Council of Representatives Chairwoman, the first International virtual conference on Data organised by Bahrain will...
Sports This Week

BIKC set to host back-to-back nights of exciting Rotax karting action

Bahrain International Circuit (BIC) is set to host back-to-back nights of exciting karting battles on Thursday and Friday as the action never stops at...
© GO ALIVE MEDIA
MORE STORIES
Mercedes-Benz GLB

Made for New Adventures: The all new Mercedes-Benz GLB

Bahrain Specialist heart

Bahrain Specialist Hospital Makes Significant Progress in Heart Healthcare in the...

Bahraini Economy

The Bahraini economy is recording a recovery at current prices by...

Lulu Ramadan

Lulu Ramadan specials offer variety, good health at affordable prices