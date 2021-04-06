Bahrain International Airport’s cutting edge environmental sustainability features are an effective weapon against COVID-19

Bahrain International Airport’s (BIA) new Passenger Terminal building was highlighted at a global conference as an example of how green building technologies can be effective weapons against the spread of COVID-19. Bahrain Airport Company (BAC) Chief Executive Officer Mohamed Yousif Al Binfalah presented the case study on the new terminal at the 2021 Middle East & Africa Green Building Congress, organized by the World Green Building Council.

The facility is Leadership in Energy & Environmental Design (LEED) Gold-certified, making it the largest green building in the Kingdom of Bahrain. Mr. Al Binfalah discussed the role that green buildings can play in protecting people from the extended effects of the COVID-19 pandemic, as well as how they minimize environmental impact and maximize economic benefits.

“The layout and design of a building, as well as its occupancy levels, and type of heating, ventilation, and air conditioning (HVAC) systems, all play important roles in reducing the spread of the virus,” said Mr. Al Binfalah. “Green buildings employ sustainability strategies that reduce energy and water consumption, improve waste management, and enhance indoor air quality, making them a key component in our fight against this invisible enemy.”

He added: “BIA’s demand-controlled ventilation pairs HVAC systems with carbon dioxide sensors that vary the intake of outdoor air, depending on the buildings’ occupancy. When there are more people, more air is brought in, diluting the concentration of airborne contaminants and making infections less likely. BIA is still among the smaller airports in the region, however, with its environmental credentials and focus on delivering comfort, connections, and character, we believe it is on par with the best in the world.”

Mr. Al Binfalah was speaking at a session entitled “Building for Health: How Can Our Buildings Protect Us?” at the two-day virtual forum, which brought together industry leaders to share insight, best practices, and case studies on the key role of sustainable buildings.

Although the new terminal is four times larger than the old airport, it uses 25 per cent less energy than conventional buildings. Sustainable materials and environmental best practices also minimized pollution during the construction process. BIA’s skylight strategy lets in more natural light, reducing the need for artificial lighting, and creating a soothing ambiance. The double glazing provides a barrier against outside heat and decreases the need for air conditioning. The new terminal also features energy-efficient lighting, using LED strips to lower power consumption while maintaining the terminal’s aesthetic, and occupancy sensors ensure that lighting is only turned on when needed.