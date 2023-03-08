Bahrain International Airport’s passenger traffic spikes to 6.9 million in 2022

- Advertisement -

Almost 7 million passengers passed through Bahrain International Airport (BIA) in 2022, a meeting by Bahrain Airport Company’s (BAC) Airport Facilitation Committee heard. BIA welcomed 6.9 million passengers, a 127.5 percent jump from 3 million in 2021, and only 29 percent less than pre-pandemic figures of 9.6 million in 2019. The committee, which convened for its 6th meeting, is tasked with reviewing the operational facilitation of passengers, crew, and baggage at BIA.

- Advertisement -

The committee discussed a range of topics, including BIA’s performance figures for the year, which saw aircraft traffic movements surge from 51,000, in 2021 to 82,000, just 15% short of 2019, and cargo tonnage increase from 324,000 in 2021, to 379,000, a 30% spike compared to 2019. They also discussed BIA’s impressive achievements, including receiving a Skytrax 5-star rating for second consecutive year, and taking another important step towards becoming a completely carbon-neutral facility by reaching Level 4 of Airports Council International’s (ACI) Airport Carbon Accreditation program.

During his opening speech, BAC Chief Executive Officer Mohamed Yousif Al Binfalah said: “We can all be proud of how well our airport performed last year as we came closer to reaching pre-pandemic figures. This data points to an even stronger recovery in 2023 and, with passenger traffic on the rise, we are fully prepared to meet the needs of BIA’s guests. Delivering an exceptional passenger experience is central to our vision and strategies, and the Airport Facilitation Committee plays a key role in achieving this objective. I extend my sincere thanks to everyone for their continued efforts and support to exceed our high standards. This commitment to excellence has been recognized with a range of awards, further demonstrating BIA’s ability to stand alongside the world’s leading airports.”

The meeting also included presentations on aviation security, fire prevention, and the upcoming Full Scale Emergency Exercise, which will put the Airport Emergency Plan to the test and access the capabilities, readiness, and effectiveness of BIA’s emergency and rescue services in dealing with potential incidents.

Last year, BIA was awarded the coveted ACI Airport Customer Experience Accreditation Level 2, underscoring BAC’s efforts to deliver a smooth and seamless experience to both travelers and visitors.

BIA’s commitment to ensuring Passengers with Reduced Mobility (PRM) enjoy a comfortable and stress-free travel experience was recognized at the Airport Accessibility Awards 2022. BIA was one of three winners to receive this prestigious accolade, which celebrates airport operators who strive to deliver the best possible PRM services.

Mr. Al Binfalah added: “These awards are a testament to our team’s hard work and commitment to delivering the best possible customer experience. However, with the benchmark set so high, we must work even harder to exceed expectations. I am confident we can achieve these goals with teamwork and continued determination.”