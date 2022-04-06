Bahrain International Airport’s The Pearl Lounge joins list of “5-star” lounges

Listen to this article now

Transportation & Telecommunications Minister and Bahrain Airport Company (BAC) Chairman Kamal bin Ahmed Mohammed announced that The Pearl Lounge at Bahrain International Airport (BIA) has received a 5-star rating from Skytrax.

- Advertisement -

The Minister made the announcement during an event hosted by BAC and Hala Bahrain at The Pearl Lounge.

Skytrax issues an annual list of the best airports, airlines, and airport lounges in the world.

The rating is the top accolade awarded to airline lounges that deliver the highest overall quality performance and recognizes exceptional facilities, amenities, and services.

The minister expressed his gratitude to His Majesty King Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa for his patronage and continuous support of the aviation sector as well as the support of the government, headed by His Royal Highness Prince Salman bin Hamad Al Khalifa, the Crown Prince and Prime Minister, to bolster its achievements.

He expressed his pride at BIA’s achievement that comes on the back of another 5-star rating by Skytrax in February.

“This achievement reflects the tireless efforts of the BAC and Hala Bahrain teams who strive to implement the highest international standards in their provision of services to travelers and airlines,” he said.

BAC Chief Executive Officer Mohamed Yousif Al Binfalah said airport lounges are one of the most appreciated aspects of the travel experience for premium passengers and BIA strives to maintain the highest standards at The Pearl Lounges.

“Offering traditional Bahraini hospitality in a modern setting, the lounges provide an ideal and exceptional retreat for individuals, groups, business travelers, and families,” he said.

Skytrax CEO Edward Plaisted said that “fashioned on the principles and design of a 5-Star hotel, The Pearl Lounge is finished to the most excellent standard, offering a most luxurious and relaxing ambiance where customers can easily forget they are in an international airport.”

“The lounge décor and furnishings are of a truly exceptional standard,” he said.

The Pearl Lounge also achieved the 5-Star COVID-19 Airline Lounge Safety rating earlier this year, which certifies that safety and hygiene measures meet the highest standards.

This rating comes on the back of detailed inspections and professional analysis and appraisal of quality standards by the Skytrax audit team.