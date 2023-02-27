Bahrain International Garden Show 2023 opens on March 9

- Advertisement -

The 2023 edition of Bahrain International Garden Show (BIGS), the leading gardening and agricultural show in the Arabian Gulf, held under the patronage of His Majesty King Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa, and supported by Her Royal Highness Princess Sabeeka bint Ebrahim Al Khalifa, Wife of His Majesty the King and the President of the Advisory Council of the National Initiative for Agricultural Development (NIAD), will be inaugurated on March 9.



The international show at the Exhibition World Bahrain in Sakhir will be open to the public on March 9 from 1pm until 9 pm and on March 10th to the 12th from 10am to 9pm.

NIAD Secretary-General, Shaikha Maram bint Isa Al Khalifa, said that the exhibition is a unique opportunity, as it is a trade fair that contributes to creating important opportunities for the participating institutions to develop their business and expand the scope of their activities locally, regionally and internationally.



It also offers ample educational and knowledge insights thanks to the rich information provided by the exhibitors, and opportunities to exchange experiences and opinions, learn about the latest innovations, and raise awareness of the best ways and means in gardening, green spaces, and environmental care and protection, Shaikha Maram told a press conference at Isa Cultural Center.



The exhibition, over its previous editions, has been able to form an important bridge for communication and fruitful cooperation between the participating regional and international institutions, and their local counterparts.



“This has ideally paved the way for companies wishing to enter the region’s markets and to enhance their position and share in them,” she said.



Shaikha Maram expressed her thanks and appreciation to the Bahrain World Trade Center, Gulf Petrochemical Industries Company (GPIC), Aluminum Bahrain (Alba), Al Salam Bank, Bahrain National Gas Company (Banagas), Kuwait Finance House (KFH), Saudi Telecom Company (STC), and the official carrier, Gulf Air.



She also praised the local media for their support of the show. Their support of BIGS over the years has had the greatest impact on the success of the show and reflected the deep belief of these national institutions about the importance of spreading agricultural awareness continuously she added.



“The international garden show deals annually with a different theme that touches on agricultural reality and requires us to work on developing systems and methods and finding solutions and alternatives that contribute to the advancement of the agricultural sector in the Kingdom,” she said.



“This year, BIGS is held under the theme ‘Water: Regenerating Life” and it will focus on the importance of water and ways to preserve it to ensure its sustainability as it is the core of life and the basis of sustenance on the surface of the earth,” Shaikha Maram said.



“The rate of water consumption is expected to increase by 20% to 30% by the year 2050, and this will exacerbate the problem unless appropriate solutions are developed from now and a culture of good practices in the use of water resources is disseminated.”



Shaikha Maram said that BIGS 2023, through the theme stand, would shed light on water-related topics that include statistics related to the reality of water consumption in Bahrain, the importance of striving to achieve water security in addition to food security, and the role of individuals in conserving water in homes and gardens.



A special stand will be dedicated to the show theme and it will host two research and education institutions: The first is the Arabian Gulf University (AGU) that will showcase the latest scientific research related to water and facts that could be used in drawing up the general policy for managing water resources in the Kingdom.



The second is Kuwait Institute for Scientific Research (KISR), one of the leading institutes working on conducting studies to address the challenges facing the agricultural sector such as: preserving the environment, sustainable management of natural resources, rational management of water and energy, and developing innovative methods in agriculture. They will also present research projects for best practices in greening and in sustainable agriculture, preserving natural resources, and using seasonal rainwater. Kuwait-based Society of Agriculture Engineers will also participate alongside (KISR) and will present information about different water sources and choosing the right trees based on the amount of available water and the correct irrigation methods. It will also offer opportunities for exchange of knowledge especially water technology to create green belts.



Experts will be available at the theme stands to answer questions and inquiries from the public throughout the exhibition to expand the knowledge of visitors about everything related to the water sector.



More than 176 exhibitors are expected to participate in BIGS 2023 with their designs, products, technologies and innovations.



The Market Zone in Hall 6 will host numerous companies and agricultural nurseries to market various products, including flowers, seedlings, agricultural tools, pots, garden furniture, lighting equipment and all other products, food and agricultural services.



Hall 5 will feature the Awareness Zone that includes both official and educational institutions and civil society organizations, to display their awareness and education programs and services and to present innovations, creations, and agricultural projects.



BIGS 2023 will include companies specialized in the agricultural field from several countries including: The United Kingdom, Spain, the Netherlands, Russia, Greece, Japan, Italy, Turkey, India, Sri Lanka, Indonesia, Malaysia, Thailand, Kyrgyzstan, Pakistan, and Kenya. As for regional and Arab countries Arab countries there will be participants from Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, Kuwait, Oman, Morocco, Jordan, Palestine, Egypt and Syria.



The participants will enrich their stands with the latest innovations, designs, and agricultural technologies and applications, and they will present their experiences and offer consultations, services, and products.



BIGS 2023 will also host a pavilion for the Bahraini farmers’ market, where spaces have been allocated to 14 Bahraini farmers, including two exhibition spaces for the winners of the King Hamad Prize for Agricultural Development in the best Bahraini farmer category in the third session (2018-2020) – Hussain Jaafar and Mohammed Mohsen.



The farmers, selected following a draw, will display their diverse and outstanding local products. The aim is to encourage farmers, support the local product, and find different outlets and marketing channels for them to ensure the continuity of this important profession.



A special stand has been allocated for lectures in Hall 5 in cooperation with the Society of Water Science and Technology, the Bahrain Garden Club, experts, individuals interested in agricultural affairs and representatives of exhibitors. They will deliver several lectures and workshops on water related topics and other topics of interest to add additional value to the educational experience of BIGS.



BIGS 2023 will also feature a special children’s corner “Khalasi Garden” that will include 11 daily workshops to teach children skills, crafts and transforming materials into creative ideas. It will also feature electronic games that educate children on the right amount of water plants need. A water model will be available to show children how power is generated from water.



Further details are available on www.bigs.com.bh, [email protected] and 32111603 and 17171603.