Bahrain International Garden Show concludes

The curtain today fell on the 2023 edition of the Bahrain International Garden Show (BIGS), which opened last Thursday at the Exhibition World Bahrain under the theme “Water: Regenerating Life”.
National Initiative for Agricultural Development (NIAD) Secretary General Shaikha Maram bint Isa Al Khalifa announced this evening the conclusion of the exhibition.
Held under the patronage of His Majesty King Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa, the four-day exhibition is also supported by Her Royal Highness Princess Sabeeka bint Ibrahim Al Khalifa, Wife of HM the King and President of NIAD Advisory Council.
Shaikha Maram noted that the exhibition has attracted nearly 45,000 visitors of various nationalities, expressing her deep thanks and appreciation to all the participating exhibitors and the national companies sponsoring the show.
She stressed the importance of the exhibition, which attracts large numbers of visitors and contributes to the establishment of new business partnerships between local and international institutions in the fields of horticulture and agriculture.
“The exhibition provides the participating companies and institutions a platform for cooperation by finding new markets for their products and services, establishing joint projects, identifying opportunities, and expanding the horizons of trade exchanges, in addition to supporting agricultural tourism in the Kingdom”, she added.
Shaikha Maram noted that the 2023 edition of the show witnessed the participation of approximately 176 exhibitors from Bahrain and various countries of the world.