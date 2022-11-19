Bahrain International Trophy cemented the Kingdom’s global position in International Sports

- Advertisement -

His Royal Highness Prince Salman bin Hamad Al Khalifa, the Crown Prince and Prime Minister, attended the fourth edition of the Bahrain International Trophy, held at the Rashid Equestrian and Horse Racing Club. He commended Bahrain’s competitive elements and strong capabilities that have enabled it to attract regional and international sporting events, which reflect the visions and aspirations of His Majesty King Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa.

His Royal Highness affirmed that the Kingdom of Bahrain has become a leading destination for staging sporting events, demonstrated in the success of the Bahrain International Trophy, which has cemented the Kingdom’s global position in the field of international sports.

With the participation of owners, trainers, jockeys and horses from renown international stables, His Royal Highness commended the progress made in the sport of horse racing and its continuous achievements, indicating that the attendance from a wide spectrum of horse racing professionals at the race reflects the remarkable progress made by the Rashid Equestrian and Horse Racing Club in positioning Bahrain as a regional hub for horse racing.

His Royal Highness highlighted the importance of continuing to implement the plans and programmes set to develop horse racing in order to achieve the desired goals. His Royal Highness expressed his desire to host more races and world championships that establish Bahrain as a renowned destination for horse races.

His Royal Highness presented the Bahrain International Trophy to the winner, Saeed bin Suroor, after his horse “Dubai Future” of the Godolphin Stable from the United Arab Emirates (UAE) won first place in the eighth and main race, while “Passion and Glory” came in second place, with “Riocorvo” and “Magny Cours” coming in third and fourth places, respectively.

For his part, His Highness Shaikh Isa bin Salman bin Hamad Al Khalifa, Chairman of the Rashid Equestrian and Horse Racing Club High Committee, stressed the High Committee’s ongoing commitment to realising its forward-looking goals in line with the aspirations of His Majesty the King and His Royal Highness the Crown Prince and Prime Minister, ensuring the Kingdom remains a leading destination for horse-racing. In this regard, HH Shaikh Isa bin Salman noted that the Bahrain International Trophy has cemented its position as one of the most anticipated races in the final phase of the season, noting the success of the fourth edition.

With the growing demand in the racing community, His Highness outlined the High Committee’s ambition to build on this success and continue to strengthen the Kingdom’s role as a home for different international races.

The race was also attended by the Representative of HM the King for Humanitarian Works and Youth Affairs, His Highness Shaikh Nasser bin Hamad Al Khalifa, the Chairman of the Rashid Equestrian and Horse Racing Club High Committee, His Highness Shaikh Isa bin Salman bin Hamad Al Khalifa, as well as a number senior officials, representatives of sponsors and a large audience of international horse racing fans.