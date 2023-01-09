Bahrain invests in youth to build the future, says HH Shaikh Nasser bin Hamad

The second batch of affiliates of the national programme “Lamea” were honoured in a ceremony held under the patronage of His Majesty the King’s Representative for Humanitarian Work and Youth Affairs His Highness Shaikh Nasser bin Hamad Al Khalifa.
HH Shaikh Nasser paid tribute to His Majesty King Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa, hailing royal care for youth who represent the driving engine of development in Bahrain to build a bright future.
He also praised the support of His Royal Highness Prince Salman bin Hamad Al Khalifa, the Crown Prince and Prime Minister, putting youth among the top priorities of the Government Action Plan. The ceremony was also attended by the Supreme Council for Youth and Sports (SCYS) Secretary General Aymen bin Tawfik Almoayyed and Youth Affairs Minister Rawan bint Najeeb Tawfeeqi.
“Bahrain builds development strategies on youth, by assigning them vital and major roles and tasks and honing their leadership skills by investing in their energies and potentials”, said HH Shaikh Nasser.He said hopes are pinned on the participants in the national programme, who represent an elite of Bahraini youth, to play a pivotal role in national development and inspire their peers.
“The Kingdom of Bahrain needs youth efforts and energies to build its future”, said HH Shaikh Nasser bin Hamad as he honoured the participants as well as sponsors.