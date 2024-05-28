- Advertisement -

Bahrain is poised to host the prestigious 16th Gulf Radio and Television Festival

This grand event, under the patronage of Information Minister Dr Ramzan bin Abdullah Al Nuaimi, orchestrated in collaboration with the Gulf Radio and Television Organisation (GRTO), Dr. Ramzan bin Abdullah Al Noaimi, Minister of Information, and President of the Gulf Radio and Television Festival, opened the 16th Gulf Radio and Television Festival Production Market.. Embracing the theme “Our Media, Our Identity,” the festival is a testament to the kingdom’s commitment to strengthening media cooperation across the Gulf region.

The minister was briefed on the market’s pavilions of participating public and private Gulf and Arab organisations, production companies, in addition to the broadcasting and transmission devices and modern technologies that were displayed.

The minister commended the role of the Gulf Radio and Television Festival Production Market as a platform for sharing expertise, productive interaction, promoting cooperation and showcasing advancements in broadcast technologies.The festival is not just a celebration of media excellence but also a competitive arena where the brightest creative talents, especially the youth, are recognised and honoured. It stands as a beacon of cultural pride, showcasing the vibrant identity and unity of Gulf media on an international stage.

The minister affirmed that under the wise leadership of His Majesty King Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa, with the support of His Royal Highness Prince Salman bin Hamad Al Khalifa, the Crown Prince and Prime Minister, Bahrain is committed to supporting media professionals, artists, and creatives to enhance various aspects of media production.

This year’s festival features a qualitative development in the competition through the “Dana Drama Award” held under the patronage of His Highness Shaikh Khalid bin Hamad Al Khalifa, First Deputy Chairman of the Supreme Council for Youth and Sports (SCYS), Chairman of the General Sports Authority (GSA), and President of the Bahrain Olympic Committee (BOC).

The award is organised by the ministry in collaboration with GRTO.

The minister praised the efforts of GRTO and its Director General, Majri Mubarak Al Qahtani, for their role in organising the festival.

GRTO serves as a unifying framework for Gulf media work, aiming to elevate radio and television production to match the development and prosperity of GCC countries.

The 16th edition of the festival will include the recognition of media professionals, artists, directors, writers, and producers with various awards.

It will also feature specialised seminars and workshops on media and film production, addressing future needs. These include: “Manama as the Arab Media Capital 2024: Digital Media – Credibility and Influence,” “Gulf Drama Between Generations,” “Media’s Impact on Societal and Family Values and Gulf Identity,” and “Sports Media Between Reliability and Excitement.”

Dr Al Nuaimi noted that the event will also host a market for radio and television production, with participation from Gulf and Arab governmental bodies, production companies, broadcasters, telecommunications, and satellite companies showcasing the latest broadcasting equipment.

He reiterated Bahrain’s commitment to strengthening Gulf cooperation in all fields, including media, by providing all necessary facilities for festival guests, artists, and creatives. He also expressed optimism and confidence in the success of this year’s festival, especially as it coincides with “Manama as the Arab Media Capital 2024.” He wished continued success to the festival and its organisers and sustained creative contributions from all participants.