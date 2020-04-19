Sunday, April 19, 2020
Bahrain Islamic Bank Extends its Support to the Capital Governorate’s ‘Together We Care’ Campaign

On the heels of Bahrain Islamic Bank’s (BisB’s) donation made to customers who are members of the medical teams working on the front-lines to combat COVID-19, the Bank recently donated BD30,000 to the Capital Governorate’s ‘Together We Care’ campaign. The initiative was launched to support the underprivileged and those who have been adversely affected by the current global COVID-19 pandemic, which spans across multiple economic sectors, by distributing much-needed meals during this health crisis. The Bank’s donation is in line with its commitment to support the local community in its entirety during this difficult time, and as part of the Bank’s endeavour to contribute to the unified efforts of Team Bahrain.

The Chief Executive Officer of BisB, Mr. Hassan Amin Jarrar, said, “The Kingdom of Bahrain, a country that is known for the generosity and warmth of its people, has been commended for its efforts in combating the spread of the disease. As a local Bank, we see it as our duty to be a part of local initiatives that support the Kingdom’s community, citizens and residents during these difficult times. We consider it as a core pillar of our ethos to give back to the community and to support those in need. Following our recent donation to the medical workforce, we wanted to do our part to support the ‘Together We Care’ initiative being led by His Excellency the Capital Governor, to aid the underprivileged and those who have been affected by the spread of the Coronavirus, by supplying them with much-needed meals,”

“I would like to thank BisB for their rapid response and their eagerness to contribute towards our ‘Together We Care’ campaign,” said Capital Governor, H.E. Shaikh Hesham bin Abdulrahman Al-Khalifa. “We truly appreciate the Bank’s support. The campaign, which is being organised in cooperation with the Capital Governorate’s Police Directorate and in coordination with a number of institutions in the private sector and civil society, is in line with the Governorate’s efforts and its commitment to serve citizens and residents, especially in light of the current circumstances, by providing them with basic necessities. Since the launch of our campaign, we have distributed more than 4,200 meals and food baskets. We hope that with the combined efforts of all authorities, we will successfully overcome this challenge, while minimising the numbers in need.”

