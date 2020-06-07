Sunday, June 7, 2020
BisB acquires ISO certificate for BCMS

Bahrain Islamic Bank Takes the Lead as the First Bank in Bahrain to Obtain the ISO Certificate for BCMS

Bahrain Islamic Bank (BisB) recently obtained the ISO 22301:2019 certification for Business Continuity Management System (BCMS), becoming the first institution in the Kingdom of Bahrain, the second in the Middle East, and among the very few institutions worldwide to obtain the certification in its latest edition. This comes as part of the bank’s efforts to address potential risks or disruptions, and its commitment to adhere to best practices in this field.

The ISO 22301:2019 standard enables organizations to assess their competencies and ability to meet their business capabilities and obligations to ensure business continuity, even in the event of an emergency. The standard indicates the requirements for continuously planning, implementing, operating, maintaining and improving a BCMS, in which BisB remains committed to developing through its dedicated internal teams. The latest edition of this ISO certification was launched in October of 2019, replacing the previous edition (ISO 22301: 2012) and became certifiable from April 30, 2020. Recently, BisB has implemented several preventive measures and developed various strategic plans with an aim to protect its employees and customers and reduce the impacts of any emergency.

“This achievement of obtaining the ISO 22301:2019 certification reiterates our commitment to the continuous development of our information security systems with the aim of protecting against, preparing for, responding to, reducing the possibility of occurring and recovering from any emergencies if they arise. We consider the development of our business continuity management system a top priority in order to be able to quickly overcome any emergency that may arise at any  given time, the COVID-19 outbreak notwithstanding, in order to maintain the health and continuity of  our business while ensuring a seamless delivery of products and services,” said the Chief Executive Officer of BisB, Mr. Hassan Jarrar.

“This international system demonstrates the importance of being able to maintain resilience during the occurrence of unexpected events and our ability as a Bank to follow internationally recognized and accepted systems, to ensure that it adheres to best practices,” he added.

Previous articleStay Home and have your Medical Prescriptions Delivered through Sehati!
Next articleHH Shaikh Nasser bin Hamad Named Among 50 Most Influential Figures in Cycling Sport

RELATED ARTICLES

PR This Week

Batelco Sponsors “Bahrain E-Sport Gran Turismo Championship”

Batelco recently signed with Bahrain Motor Federation (BMF) to host the Bahrain E-Sport Gran Turismo Championship, with the first round having kicked off on...
Read more
PR This Week

1st Artificial Intelligence Virtual Conference In The Region Addressing Impact Of AI on the Pandemic

The first Artificial Intelligence virtual conference in the region is to be held in Bahrain later this month, addressing the very topical subject, ‘AI...
Read more
PR This Week

Al Rashid Group (ARG) join hands with the Capital Governorate to provide immediate relief to underprivileged workers in Bahrain

To support the needs of the local communities and those highly impacted by the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, Bahraini homegrown retail and hospitality conglomerate, Al...
Read more
PR This Week

stc Bahrain partners with Bahrain City Centre Towers, the highest residential towers in Seef District

Offering integrated ICT solutions to equip businesses with next-generation technologies, stc Bahrain has partnered with Bahrain City Centre Towers in the Seef District. Under...
Read more
PR This Week

Zain Bahrain wins the ROI Institute’s Best Published Case Study 2019 Award

Zain Bahrain, a leading telecoms operator in the Kingdom, has recently won the ROI Institute's best-published case study 2019 Award for a study aiming...
Read more
PR This Week

‘RCM’ Celebrates Eid with ‘Special Olympics Bahrain’

Reaffirming on its unwavering support to charitable centers and initiatives in the Kingdom of Bahraini, and out of its keenness to share the joy...
Read more

MOST READ

HH Shaikh Nasser bin Hamad Named Among 50 Most Influential Figures in Cycling Sport

Sports This Week
Cycling News, one of the world's most renown websites specialised in covering cycling news, has named HH Shaikh Nasser bin Hamad Al Khalifa, His...
Read more
PR This Week

1st Artificial Intelligence Virtual Conference In The Region Addressing Impact Of AI on the Pandemic

The first Artificial Intelligence virtual conference in the region is to be held in Bahrain later this month, addressing the very topical subject, ‘AI...
Inside Bahrain

Optional home self-Isolation for asymptomatic active COVID-19 cases

Following the directives of the Government Executive Committee, chaired by His Royal Highness Prince Salman bin Hamad Al Khalifa, the Crown Prince, Deputy Supreme...
Uncategorized

Emirates to start Bahrain flights on June 15

Emirates will offer flights for passengers to Bahrain starting June 15, the company has announced. The move comes following the UAE Federal Government's announcement to...
PR This Week

Bahrain Islamic Bank Takes the Lead as the First Bank in Bahrain to Obtain the ISO Certificate for BCMS

Bahrain Islamic Bank (BisB) recently obtained the ISO 22301:2019 certification for Business Continuity Management System (BCMS), becoming the first institution in the Kingdom of...
Inside Bahrain

Friday prayer resumption postponed

The planned resumption of Friday prayers on June 5 has been postponed, the Ministry of Justice, Islamic Affairs and Endowments has said. The decision was...
PR This Week

‘RCM’ Celebrates Eid with ‘Special Olympics Bahrain’

Reaffirming on its unwavering support to charitable centers and initiatives in the Kingdom of Bahraini, and out of its keenness to share the joy...
Sports This Week

HM King’s directives to honour sports icon praised by Youth Minister

Youth and Sports Affairs Minister, Ayman bin Tawfiq Al-Moayyad, has lauded His Majesty King Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa’s directives to rename the three...
Inside Bahrain

Capital Governor patronises distribution of 3,000 food baskets to needy families

Capital Governor, Hisham bin Abdulrahman, has followed up on the distribution of 3,000 food baskets, within the “Your Food at Your Home” initiative launched...
PR This Week

Zain Bahrain wins the ROI Institute’s Best Published Case Study 2019 Award

Zain Bahrain, a leading telecoms operator in the Kingdom, has recently won the ROI Institute's best-published case study 2019 Award for a study aiming...
PR This Week

Batelco Sponsors “Bahrain E-Sport Gran Turismo Championship”

Batelco recently signed with Bahrain Motor Federation (BMF) to host the Bahrain E-Sport Gran Turismo Championship, with the first round having kicked off on...
Inside Bahrain

AlMabarrah AlKhalifia Foundation’s ‘100 Laptops’ initiative achieves tremendous success

AlMabarrah AlKhalifia Foundation has announced the success of its "100 Laptops" initiative after it contributed to providing 162 laptops for students, exceeding its initial...
PR This Week

stc Bahrain partners with Bahrain City Centre Towers, the highest residential towers in Seef District

Offering integrated ICT solutions to equip businesses with next-generation technologies, stc Bahrain has partnered with Bahrain City Centre Towers in the Seef District. Under...
Inside Bahrain

HRH Premier stresses support to national cadres

His Royal Highness Prime Minister Prince Khalifa bin Salman Al Khalifa affirmed that the Kingdom of Bahrain has taken proactive steps to deal with...
iGA

Stay Home and have your Medical Prescriptions Delivered through Sehati!

Although Coronavirus precautionary measures are easing, it’s still important to be responsible and choose the safer option whenever possible. Patients in need of prescription...
© GO ALIVE MEDIA
MORE STORIES
Batelco Gran Turismo Championship Winners

Batelco Sponsors “Bahrain E-Sport Gran Turismo Championship”

HH Shaikh Nasser named and Influential Person for Cycling Sports

HH Shaikh Nasser bin Hamad Named Among 50 Most Influential Figures...

Sehati

Stay Home and have your Medical Prescriptions Delivered through Sehati!

Alba Fish Farm Boosts Aquaculture in the Kingdom

Fish Farm boosts aquaculture in the Kingdom