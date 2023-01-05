Bahrain, Jordan keen on expanding tourism cooperation

Tourism Minister Fatima bint Jaafar Al Sairafi met with Jordan’s Minister of Tourism and Antiquities Makram M Queisi.
Al Sairafi reaffirmed Bahrain’s interest in developing intra-Arab tourism and boosting its contribution to the economic, societal, and cultural development of Arab countries.
She noted that the ministry has always sought to expand tourism cooperation with Arab countries, enhance the region’s tourism sector and boost its attractiveness and competitiveness.
Al Sairafi reflected on the long-standing cultural and commercial ties between the two kingdoms and on ways to build on the links to bolster their tourism industries.
The minister highlighted the plans and projects currently underway at the ministry within the framework of the Tourism Strategy 2022-2026.
Al Sairafi referred to Jordan’s world-renowned historical and cultural assets and expressed the readiness of Bahrain’s Ministry of Tourism to cooperate and exchange experiences with its Jordanian counterpart.
The meeting examined the possibility of introducing a programme of joint tourism packages that would include both countries in one trip and providing tourists with a unique, integrated experience.
The ministers discussed cooperation between the two sides in the exhibition industry sector, particularly following the inauguration of Exhibition World Bahrain that will strengthen Bahrain’s position in organizing the region’s largest regional and international conferences and exhibitions.