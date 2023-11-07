Bahrain-Korea Business Forum Boosts Trade Relations

- Advertisement -

Chairman of the Bahrain Chamber Sameer Nass participated in the Fifth Bahraini-Korean Business Forum, held at the Radisson Blu Hotel, Bahrain on November 5th 2023.

Speaking at the forum, Nass expressed pride in the remarkable growth in trade volume between Bahrain and South Korea which reached 50% in 2022 compared to 2018. He highlighted that South Korea ranked as Bahrain’s 11th largest export partner and 17th largest import partner in the past year.

Nass emphasized that the holding the forum is a testament to the readiness of the Bahraini and South Korean business communities to enhance their trade relations and explore new avenues of cooperation. He further highlighted the private sector’s keenness to capitalize on the robust bilateral ties between Bahrain and South Korea, with the aim of achieving mutually beneficial outcomes through enhanced economic cooperation that serves the interests of both nations and their people.

Nass underscored Bahrain’s compelling value proposition, including its competitive business environment, the opportunity for 100% foreign ownership in most economic activities, the availability of golden residency, and the advantage of low operational costs. These factors, combined with Bahrain’s strategic location and favorable business climate, position the Kingdom as an attractive destination for international investment and business growth.