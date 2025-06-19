Bahrain Mourns the Passing of Safia Ali Kanoo

Bahrain has lost one of its most dedicated humanitarians with the passing of Safia Ali Muhammad Kanoo on Wednesday, June 18. A towering figure in Bahrain’s social and economic landscape, she leaves behind a legacy of transformative philanthropy, women’s empowerment, and cultural enrichment.

For decades, Ms Kanoo championed initiatives that uplifted vulnerable communities, most notably through healthcare. She established the Safia Ali Kanoo Paediatric Ward at Salmaniya Medical Complex, providing critical care for children battling cancer, and founded two specialised wards for elderly care. Her contributions extended beyond medicine—she built mosques, supported art centres like the Safia Ali Kanoo Centre for Arts and Crafts, and empowered Bahraini women through entrepreneurship programs and exhibitions.

A steadfast advocate for female leadership, she was a pillar of the Bahraini Businesswomen Association, creating and nurturing opportunities for women in business and culture. Her visionary work earned her the prestigious First-Class Medal of Competence from His Majesty King Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa—twice, in 2001 and 2012—a testament to her national impact.

Bahrain today grieves not just a philanthropist, but a trailblazer whose life redefined service. From children’s hospitals to artisan workshops, her legacy lives on in every life she touched. As the Kingdom bids farewell to this icon of generosity, her spirit endures in the institutions she built and the countless futures she brightened.

May her soul rest in peace.