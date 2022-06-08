Bahrain National Paralympic Athlectics Championship Concludes

Listen to this article now

The curtain fell on the Bahrain National Paralympic Athletics Championship, which was held on June 1 and 2.

Bahrain Sports Federation for Disabilities organized the tournament at the Khalifa Sports City Stadium. Twenty-seven athletes competed in athletics, running, wheelchair-running and standing and sitting discus throw.

Supported by the Bahrain Paralympic Committee, the tournament is part of preparations for the Asian and World Athletics Championship.

Bahrain Sports Federation for Disabilities Chairman Shaikh Sultan bin Daij Al Khalifa stressed efforts exerted to organize the event and seek the approval of the International Sports Organization for the Disabled (ISOD).

“The tournament focuses on enhancing the level of athletics in Bahrain, supporting the efficiency of the administrative and technical staff and players to qualify them to participate in external tournaments, in addition to preparing national cadres”, he said.

He praised the efforts exerted by Bahrain Paralympic Committee Chairman Shaikh Mohammed bin Daij Al Khalifa to develop sports for the disabled in Bahrain.