Bahrain National Wrestling Team Wins Gold Medals at the Arab Wrestling Championship

Listen to this article now

HH Shaikh Khalid bin Hamad Al Khalifa, First Deputy Chairman of the Supreme Council for Youth and Sports, President of the General Sports Authority, and President of Bahrain Olympic Committee has expressed great happiness at the achievement accomplished by the National Wrestling team which won two gold medals at the Arab Wrestling Championship, held in Egypt through Ali Baik in the 65kg category and Hajji Mohammed in the 70kg section.

- Advertisement -

“We are happy with this result in this Arab gathering, and we hail the strong performances showcased by the two wrestlers Ali Baik and Hajji Mohammed which reflected their strong preparations for the event. This achievement bolsters the strong presence of Bahraini wrestling at the Arab level. It will also be a genuine source of motivation for both wrestlers to achieve further successes,” HH Shaikh Khalid said, congratulating the President and the members of the Bahrain Wrestling Association.

From his side, HH Shaikh Salman bin Mohammed Al Khalifa, Vice President of the General Sports Authority President of Bahrain Combat Sports Council praised the achievement, stating: “We are proud of this accomplishment which is a testament that our National Wrestling team is moving on the right path to top podiums and conquer more arenas. It’s also clear proof of the enormous efforts being exerted by the Bahrain Wrestling Association President Mr. Abbadah Adnan Al Mullah to implement the plans and programs that are aimed to develop this sport and take it to a great level.”

Meanwhile, Mr. Abbadah congratulated HH Shaikh Khalid bin Hamad Al Khalifa and HH Shaikh Salman bin Mohammed Al Khalifa on this honorable achievement, adding that this success is a source of pride and a strong motivator for further accomplishments. He also said that the Association is striving towards developing this sport and taking it to wider horizons to implement the aspirations of HH Shaikh Khalid bin Hamad Al Khalifa and HH Shaikh Salman bin Mohammed Al Khalifa. Finally, he congratulated the wrestlers on their successes.