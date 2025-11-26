Bahrain Olympic Committee Strengthens Ties with the United States

His Excellency Mr. Faris Mustafa Al-Kooheji, Secretary-General of the Bahrain Olympic Committee, met with His Excellency Ambassador Paolo Zampolli, Special Envoy of the President of the United States of America, Mr. Donald Trump, for Global Partnerships. The meeting took place on the sidelines of the International Fencing Conference hosted by the Kingdom of Bahrain over the past two days, organised jointly by the Bahrain Olympic Committee and the Bahrain Fencing Federation.

During the meeting, Mr. Al-Kooheji welcomed Ambassador Paolo Zampolli and conveyed to him the greetings of His Highness Shaikh Khalid bin Hamad Al Khalifa, First Deputy Chairman of the Supreme Council for Youth and Sports, President of the General Sports Authority, and President of the Bahrain Olympic Committee. He also discussed with him avenues of cooperation and ways to enhance bilateral relations.

Mr. Al-Kooheji affirmed that Bahraini–American relations represent an outstanding model of strategic partnership and sports diplomacy, noting that sport has become a bridge for strengthening communication between nations and a platform for opening new opportunities in training, development, knowledge exchange, and the organization of joint events.

For his part, Ambassador Paolo Zampolli expressed his deep gratitude and appreciation to the Secretary-General for the warm reception, voicing his admiration for the progress witnessed in Bahraini sport and the remarkable results achieved across various disciplines. He also praised the efforts of the Bahrain Olympic Committee in supporting athletes and advancing the Olympic movement, confirming his interest in exploring future opportunities for cooperation within the framework of the “Global Partnerships” initiative he oversees.

At the end of the meeting, the two sides exchanged commemorative gifts and reaffirmed their commitment to ongoing joint efforts that benefit the sporting movement in both nations and enhance Bahrain’s status as a regional and international sporting hub.