Bahrain participates in 22nd Conference of Ministers Responsible for Cultural Affairs in the Arab World

Listen to this article now

The Kingdom of Bahrain has participated in the 22nd Conference of Ministers Responsible for Cultural Affairs in the Arab World, which kicked off here.

- Advertisement -

Director-General of Culture and Arts at the Bahrain Authority for Culture and Antiquities (BACA), Shaikha Hala bin Mohammed Al Khalifa, participated in the two-day conference on behalf of BACA President, Shaikha Mai bint Mohammed Al Khalifa.

UAE Minister of Culture and Youth, Noura bint Mohammed Al Kaabi, Director-General of the Arab League Educational, Cultural and Scientific Organisation (ALECSO), Dr. Mohamed Ould Amar, and Egypt’s Minister of Culture and Chairperson of the 21st session of the conference, Dr. Enas Abdel-Dayem, were also present.

Shaikha Hala also attended the opening of the Arabic Language Summit, organised by the UAE Ministry of Culture and Youth, in collaboration with the Abu Dhabi Arabic Language Centre, on the sidelines of the 22nd conference of Arab culture ministers.

On the occasion, Shaikha Hala expressed thanks and appreciation to the UAE for hosting the conference, and interest in the Arab heritage and culture, stressing the importance of using culture to develop communities and enhance sustainable development, amid the ongoing exceptional circumstances the world is going through due to the spread of the Coronavirus pandemic.

She hailed the recent inscription of the Arabic Calligraphy and Bahrain’s Fjiri musical performance on UNESCO’s List of the Intangible Cultural Heritage of Humanity, calling for stepping up joint Arab cultural action and cooperation to promote Arab identity and culture.

She added that Expo 2022 Dubai is a golden opportunity to promote Arab cultural presence at the international level.