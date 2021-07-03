Bahrain participates in 26th Ordinary General Assembly of Arab Civil Aviation Organisation

Listen to this article now

The Dean of the Arab Diplomatic Corps, the Ambassador of the Kingdom of Bahrain to Morocco, Khalid bin Salman Al-Musallam, headed the Kingdom’s delegation to the 26th Ordinary General Assembly of the Arab Civil Aviation Organisation, held here on 1 and 2 July.

- Advertisement -

During the meeting, the organisation’s executive council, consisting of nine countries, was elected, including the Republic of Iraq, the Sultanate of Oman, the State of Kuwait, the State of Qatar, the Arab Republic of Egypt, the United Arab Emirates, the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan and the Kingdom of Morocco.

The proposal for the new organisational structure of the organisation was also studied with the draft system of technical committees, and the organisation’s general strategic plan for the period 2020-2022, in addition to studying the establishment of a fund for technical support in the field of aviation.

The Arab Civil Aviation Organisation called for lifting travel restrictions, taking into account all risk-based guidelines issued by public health authorities.

It is noteworthy that the Arab Civil Aviation Organisation is a specialised organisation affiliated with the League of Arab States, and it is concerned with strengthening cooperation and coordination among the countries of the region in the field of civil aviation and its development, and laying the foundations for it.