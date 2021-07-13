Tuesday, July 13, 2021
    Bahrain participates in educational forum on flexible tracks in higher education

    Bahrain participates in educational forum on flexible tracks in higher education

    Secretary General of the Higher Education Council, Dr. Shaikha Rana bint Isa bin Daij Al Khalifa, the Deputy Chairperson of the Board of Trustees of the Higher Education Council, headed the kingdom’s delegation participating in the virtual international policy forum for the fourth goal of the sustainable development goals themed “Planning for Flexible Educational Tracks in Higher Education. The forum was organised by the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organisation (UNESCO) from July 6 to 8, in the presence of more than 120 participants from 80 countries from across the world.

    The forum aimed to discuss the policies of the flexible educational tracks and support the UNESCO member states and the higher educational establishments in developing the flexible educational tracks in their educational systems.

    Dr. Shaikha Rana bint Isa bin Daij Al Khalifa stressed the importance accorded by the government to providing flexible tracks in higher education, in line with the directives of the Cabinet and the Supreme Council for the Development of Education and Training.

    The forum cast light on a number of issues including diverse entry tracks to higher education and the role of governance and technology in supporting flexibility in higher education. It also comprised a number of workshops on various issues related to flexible tracks in higher education.

    It is worth noting that the flexible educational tracks aim to improve the possibility of reaching higher education and the possibility of reaching it by non conventional learners and deprived ones. They also seek to ensure continuous education, improve acquired skills and modernize the competencies and skills of the individuals.

    Bahrain’s delegation comprised from the Secretariat General of the Higher Education Council: Scientific Research Director Dr. Farzana Al Meraghi, Third Secretary Delegate from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs Shaikh Abdullah bin Khalid Al Khalifa, Research Chief Jihan Al Mennai, Senior Accountant Mesfar Al Mohannadi and Educational specialist Dalal Al Haj.

