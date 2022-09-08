Bahrain participates in executive authority meeting of Gulf Health Council

- Advertisement -
The Gulf Health Council held today the 95th meeting of the executive authority at the council’s headquarters in Riyadh, the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.
The meeting convened at an invitation by the Gulf Health Council Director General Suleiman Al-Dekhil. The Kingdom of Bahrain was represented in it by the authority’s member, Dr. Meriam Ibrahim Al-Hejeri.
The members of the executive authority discussed a number of issues on the meeting’s agenda aimed at upgrading the health services in the GCC countries. They also discussed the council’s strategic plan and programmes and the role of the awareness campaigns in promoting the best health practices.
