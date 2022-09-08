38 C
Manama
Thursday, September 8, 2022

Traditional Food of Bahrain

It is interesting to note how food...

Cultural Asanas

Cultural Asanas involve static stretching, which bring...

Before buying a used car, Check its history via Bahrain.bh

Buying a used car can sometimes be...
NewsBahrain participates in executive authority meeting of Gulf Health Council

Bahrain participates in executive authority meeting of Gulf Health Council

- Advertisement -

The Gulf Health Council held today the 95th meeting of the executive authority at the council’s headquarters in Riyadh, the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.

- Advertisement -

The meeting convened at an invitation by the Gulf Health Council Director General Suleiman Al-Dekhil. The Kingdom of Bahrain was represented in it by the authority’s member, Dr. Meriam Ibrahim Al-Hejeri.

The members of the executive authority discussed a number of issues on the meeting’s agenda aimed at upgrading the health services in the GCC countries. They also discussed the council’s strategic plan and programmes and the role of the awareness campaigns in promoting the best health practices.

- Advertisement -

Check out our other news

Most Popular News

Latest News

Check out other tags:

   New sensing and control capabilities‘Islamiyat’‘Lamea’ programme"Camera Beast""INFINITI’s VC-Turbo

© GO ALIVE MEDIA