Sunday, October 4, 2020
Summit Biodiversity

Bahrain participates in UN ‘Summit on Biodiversity’

On behalf of His Majesty King Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa, HM the King’s Personal Representative and President of the Supreme Council for Environment (SCE), His Highness Shaikh Abdulla bin Hamad Al Khalifa, participated in the UN “Summit on Biodiversity”, as part of the series of high-level meetings held on the sidelines of the 75th session of the UN General Assembly (UNGA 75).

Addressing the Summit, HH Shaikh Abdulla bin Hamad Al Khalifa stressed that thanks to HM the King’s visions and directives, the kingdom is making steadfast strides towards achieving the best levels of preservation of the elements of biodiversity, noting that Bahrain was one of the first countries that joined international conventions and treaties that require protection and sustainability of the components of biodiversity, including the unique ecosystems in the Kingdom.

He expressed delight at participating in the virtual Summit, noting that the novel coronavirus poses a threat to all countries of the world, which required concerted efforts by all countries to develop emergency plans and programmes to contain this pandemic, in accordance with the international health regulations to ensure the safety and health of their citizens.

HM the King’s Personal Representative lauded and voiced pride in the UN’s various initiatives, plans and programmes aimed at protecting and preserving the elements of biodiversity despite challenges, such as climate change, air pollution, desertification, and the unsustainable use of the elements of biodiversity.

HH Shaikh Abdulla bin Hamad affirmed that the kingdom has been keen on preserving biodiversity through the issuance of several national legislation and laws related to the protection of natural environment and habitats, including the declaration of six natural reserves, accounting for more than 20% of the total area of the Kingdom, noting that the Government of Bahrain is interested in the marine environment because of its great importance in ensuring food security.

He also highlighted the Kingdom’s launch of a special pearl diving licensing scheme to preserve this authentic cultural heritage, in addition to the implementation of a number of projects, the most important of which is the declaration of the largest marine reserve in the region in order to protect oyster beds.

The SCE President indicated that the Kingdom has issued a number of national laws and legislation aimed at protecting endangered species, in addition to the ratification of the Convention on International Trade in Endangered Species of Wild Fauna and Flora (CITES) in 2012, adding that the country is in the process of issuing a draft-law on regulating international trade in endangered species.

He also said that Bahrain had included many projects and programmes aimed at preserving agricultural areas and increasing the number of plants in the Government Action Plan.

He also shed light on the kingdom’s preparation of the national plan for the adaptation to climate change, and efforts to ensure the sound management of chemicals, in addition to many measures aimed at preventing the release of ozone-depleting gases and managing them in accordance with best international practices to mitigate the effects of global warming and protect biodiversity from ultra-violet (UV) radiation.

HH Shaikh Abdulla bin Hamad stressed the importance of protecting the sustainability of global biodiversity through stepping up the collective efforts of world leaders, and developing a unified environmental roadmap in order to face the challenges that threaten the planet, nature and wildlife.

HM the King’s Personal Representative welcomed the United Nations Convention on the High Seas, describing it as a distinct and serious international step towards the conservation and sustainability of global biodiversity.

Previous articleHRH the Crown Prince extends his condolences to His Highness the Amir of Kuwait

RELATED ARTICLES

Inside Bahrain

HRH the Crown Prince extends his condolences to His Highness the Amir of Kuwait

His Royal Highness Prince Salman bin Hamad Al Khalifa, the Crown Prince, Deputy Supreme Commander and First Deputy Prime Minister, arrived in Kuwait to...
Read more
Inside Bahrain

stc Bahrain wins Bahrain’s “Best integrated payment solutions provider” at The Global Economic Awards 2020

stc Bahrain, the world-class digital enabler, has won the distinguished “Best integrated payment solutions provider” award at The Global Economic Awards 2020. The award...
Read more
Inside Bahrain

SCH president visits SMC

The Supreme Council of Health (SCH)’s President, Head of the National Taskforce to Combat Coronavirus (COVID-19) Lieutenant General Dr Shaikh Mohammed bin Abdullah Al...
Read more
Inside Bahrain

NSSA announces NASA SpaceApps Challenge

The National Space Science Agency (NSSA) has announced its online registration for university and high school students to participates in the NASA Space App...
Read more
Inside Bahrain

BeAware App to offer coronavirus PCR test certificate service

The Information & eGovernment Authority (iGA) Chief Executive, Mohammed Ali Al Qaed announced that the “BeAware Bahrain” App will begin providing a Real Time...
Read more
Inside Bahrain

Launch of the “Made in Bahrain” initiative and Broadcasting Chinese Macau Orchestra Concert on the Occasion of World Tourism Day

The Bahrain Authority for Culture and Antiquities celebrated the World Tourism Day, Sunday, September 27, 2020, with launching the “Made in Bahrain” initiative, and...
Read more

MOST READ

Business ventures from Thailand continues in The Kingdom of Bahrain

PR This Week
Since the outbreak of Covid-19 that has unleash an economic downfall, Thai business collaborations continues, expanding business ties between The Kingdom of BAHRAIN...
Read more
Inside Bahrain

BeAware App to offer coronavirus PCR test certificate service

The Information & eGovernment Authority (iGA) Chief Executive, Mohammed Ali Al Qaed announced that the “BeAware Bahrain” App will begin providing a Real Time...
Wheels and Gears

The All New E-Class: More Intelligent and Sportier than ever before

The all-new 2021 Mercedes-Benz E-Class Sedan has now arrived in the Kingdom of Bahrain. First unveiled at The Avenues – Bahrain, the 2021 E-Class...
Inside Bahrain

stc Bahrain wins Bahrain’s “Best integrated payment solutions provider” at The Global Economic Awards 2020

stc Bahrain, the world-class digital enabler, has won the distinguished “Best integrated payment solutions provider” award at The Global Economic Awards 2020. The award...
PR This Week

Gulf Air proudly resumes direct flights to and from Saudi Arabia

Gulf Air, the national carrier of the Kingdom of Bahrain, proudly announces the resumption of its direct flights to and from the Kingdom of...
PR This Week

stc Bahrain launches new Fiber Plans with No-Contract and provides exclusive offers for JAWWY TV Home

stc Bahrain, a world-class digital enabler, is expanding its stc fiber plans, offering the all new No-Contract Fiber plans option with an attractive bouquet...
PR This Week

Gulf Air Marks Breast Cancer Awareness Month

Gulf Air, the national carrier of the Kingdom of Bahrain, started a month-long breast cancer awareness campaign to shed light on the importance of...
Inside Bahrain

BRAVE CF and BTEA partner for Kombat Kingdom series

BRAVE Kombat Federation, the biggest sports-brand in Bahraini history, is partnered up with the Bahrain Tourism & Exhibitions Authority to showcase to BRAVE Nation...
Inside Arabia

“Thailand & Middle East Jewelry Trade: Strengthening the Bond”

Thai Trade Centre Dubai under The Department of International Trade Promotion (DITP), Thailand Ministry of Commerce in partner with The New Jewellery International Group...
Inside Bahrain

NSSA announces NASA SpaceApps Challenge

The National Space Science Agency (NSSA) has announced its online registration for university and high school students to participates in the NASA Space App...
PR This Week

Strong link between COVID-19 and cardiac injury, warns BSH Apollo Heart Center

The BSH Apollo Heart Center has recorded a strong correlation between COVID-19 infection and cardiac injury since the onset of the pandemic. Interventional Cardiologist Dr...
Inside Bahrain

HH Shaikh Nasser says Hussain Al Rashid is a “True Champion” and an “Example to Follow”

HH Shaikh Nasser bin Hamad Al Khalifa, Representative of His Majesty the King for Humanitarian Work and Youth Affairs has published a video on his...
PR This Week

Batelco’s Initiative to Waive 500 SME’s Broadband Bills for Three Months Much Appreciated by Business Sector

A number of business owners have extended their appreciation to Batelco for the financial support towards their fixed internet cost for 3 months in...
Inside Bahrain

HRH the Crown Prince extends his condolences to His Highness the Amir of Kuwait

His Royal Highness Prince Salman bin Hamad Al Khalifa, the Crown Prince, Deputy Supreme Commander and First Deputy Prime Minister, arrived in Kuwait to...
PR This Week

The Sustainable Energy Authority, and Rashid Equestrian & Horse Racing Club Signs MoU in the field of Renewable Energy

Dr Abdul Hussein bin Ali Mirza, Chairman of the Sustainable Energy Authority, and Sheikh Salman bin Rashid Al Khalifa, Executive Director of the Rashid...
© GO ALIVE MEDIA
MORE STORIES
HRH Crown Prince Kuwait

HRH the Crown Prince extends his condolences to His Highness the...

stc partners with China Telecom Global (CTG) Fiber

stc Bahrain launches new Fiber Plans with No-Contract and provides exclusive...

Gulf Air Marks Breast Cancer Awareness Month

Gulf Air Marks Breast Cancer Awareness Month

COVID-19 Cardiac Injury

Strong link between COVID-19 and cardiac injury, warns BSH Apollo Heart...