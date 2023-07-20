The Bahrain Pavilion has announced its participation in “InFlavour”

- Advertisement -

The Bahrain Pavilion has announced its participation at the upcoming International Exhibition “InFlavour”, scheduled to take place from October 29 to 31 at the Exhibition and Convention Center in Riyadh, Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.

Saudi Arabia is the largest economy in the Arab world and is home to an ever-growing food manufacturing and processing sector. In recent years the Saudi market has experienced exponential growth in the food sector, and this is growing year on year. There is no time like the present to consider your business expansion into Saudi Arabia with a wealth of food and beverage opportunities presenting themselves at present.

“InFlavour” is an industry gathering specialized in finished food, food ingredients, food manufacturing and hotel equipment. It’s a unique and exciting global B2B food event that will bring together the top players in the space who need to be connected, discover solutions, get hands-on experience and build industry relationships while having an enjoyable time.

The event will be held in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia and run over three days, aims to attract up to 40,000 visitors, over 200 investors, 200 global speakers, and over 600 wide range of food & beverage-related exhibitors and brands. The Bahrain Pavilion presents an exceptional platform for attendees over the course of the three-day exhibition, enabling them to explore innovative solutions and pioneering advancements in the food and beverage industry. Participants will have the opportunity to stay abreast of the latest trends in the business sector while fostering trade relationships and stimulating export and investment ties among the participating companies.

- Advertisement -

During the event, esteemed leaders in the food and beverage sector will highlight the promising potential for SMEs to embark on and thrive in the food industry. They will delve into sustainable business opportunities that can be adopted by companies, investors, and multinational corporations. Furthermore, discussions will revolve around strengthening cooperation among global food and beverage communities, taking into account the contemporary trends and emerging markets within the sector.

Mr. Ahmed Al Hujairy, CEO of “WorkSmart” for events management and the organizer of the Bahrain Pavilion, stated that this pavilion serves as a vital platform to reshape the food and hospitality landscape in the regional and global business sectors. It aims to revitalize the export of products among international food markets. He highlighted that the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia is one of the most significant markets for food and hospitality worldwide and hosting this event will contribute to exploring new horizons for growth in the food industry while motivating participating companies to achieve further success in their business development.

“By organizing the Bahrain Pavilion during this event, we aim to enhance opportunities for international trade cooperation and foster partnerships between companies and investors. This, in turn, will further bolster the growth potential of the food industry, particularly in response to the increasing demand from entrepreneurs who are eager to invest in the food and beverage sector. This platform will greatly facilitate their aspirations to expand their international networks and attract more lucrative deals and investments.”

Mr. Al Hujairy emphasized that the launch of the Bahrain Pavilion in “InFlavour” is part of a larger initiative to bolster international endeavours aimed at fostering the import and export of food, ensuring food security, and enhancing its overall performance. The primary goal is to accomplish comprehensive and sustainable development in the food and beverage sector. This will be achieved by engaging all stakeholders in the pavilion’s activities, which will enhance global connections, broaden the business network, cultivate relationships, enhance the food sector’s quality standards, and elevate consumer services.

Interested companies are welcome to book their space and participate in Bahrain Pavilion at Inflavour.