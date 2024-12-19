Bahrain – Pioneering the Future with AI and IoT

- Advertisement -

The opportunity arises in the lack of an existing major research and development centre in the region, coupled with continued international investment in the Kingdom from major tech players, and an up-and-coming university population that has already displayed their development capabilities within key AI projects in their practical theses.

Bahrain has a history of remaining largely self-dependent on local talent for technology. In the 1940s, the first mega IBM computer was installed in the Bahraini oil field, and in the 1970s, major companies such as Cable and Wireless International invested in training local talent, sending engineers to UK centres for training, and preparing them for local knowledge transfer upon their return. I, myself, was a product of that program in the 1980s.

Local universities like Bahrain University have developed programs such as that that have graduated thousands of students. With the vast knowledge base, experience, and spirit of innovation that has grown locally amongst Bahrainis, AI, and technological human capital is a major strength for a country that positions itself as the future Silicon Valley of West Asia.

The role of AI in modern IoT infrastructures

Both Artificial Intelligence and the Internet-of-Things are important components of what has been termed the “Industry Revolution 4.0” and are very much interdependent. In fact, we are now hearing the word “AioT” or “edge” computing, [the combination of artificial intelligence technology and the Internet of Things] where both technologies meet.

This “edge” computing happens when AI techniques are embedded in IoT endpoints, gateways, and other devices and the point of use. Edge computing brings the data and compute closest to the point of interaction and can address the limitations of cloud-based AI, such as latency, security, bandwidth cost, and privacy. With edge computing, smart cities can ensure that services continue to flow through local data processing even when the connection is offline.

AI deep learning can also be used in a variety of other industries that will support smart cities, for example, smart agriculture. AI can be implemented on tractors that will intelligently distribute fertilizer, pesticides, herbicides, and even water. Cameras and their associated edge computers analyse the ground as a tractor is moving, identifying and classifying plants and insects as they appear.

“smart” Bahrain

Keep in mind that unlike Industry Revolutions 2.0 and 3.0, technology implementations in Industrial Revolution 4.0 may not be directly visible to citizens or workers. Post-pandemic, businesses may institute return-to-workplace policies that require temperature scanning or other monitoring of health indicators through wearables, and also may use AI and IoT technologies to automate office tasks, or enable some employees to continue working from home.

Big Data will play a major role as the third crucial “point” [in addition to AI and IoT] in the smart city “triangle”. What citizens do day-to-day may not change, but how they take on daily tasks, and the data they have access to for daily decision-making will change. However, we must be mindful of the rapidly evolving legal landscape surrounding AI and IoT technology, and the potential need to comply with new requirements that may vary by industry or jurisdiction.

Future of AI

Bahrain is advancing its AI agenda to become a regional hub, with many major organizations heavily investing in AI to enhance their processes, efficiency, and competitiveness. Significant investments are being made across various sectors including industry, health services, education, fintech, oil and gas etc. In the industrial sector, ALBA and ASRY are leading the way, with ALBA making substantial investments in AI to enhance its manufacturing processes and power capabilities. Their green anode project is expected to reduce material waste by 10–15%, rejection rates by 5–10%, and annual energy consumption by 3–5%, thereby significantly improving manufacturing cost efficiency. Similarly, in the oil and gas sector, BAPCO refineries and Tatweer Petroleum are keen on integrating AI into their systems. BAPCO refineries’ AI for Reid vapor prediction, currently under development, is projected to optimize production flow through AI-driven insights, potentially increasing production throughput by 5–10% and reducing wastage, leading to significant cost reductions.

As Bahraini industries and sectors embrace artificial intelligence, they are expected to see up to a 20 – 35% increase in their bottom line in the coming years, further solidifying its position as an emerging AI hub in the region. By catalyzing investments and innovations in the AI sector, Bahrain can position itself as a leading regional AI centre.