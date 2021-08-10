Bahrain Polytechnic & ACME Discuss Employment Opportunities for Graduates

Listen to this article now

Bahrain Polytechnic and Almoayyed Computers Middle East (ACME) conducted a meeting to discuss further opportunities to explore hiring graduates and working with final year students from different fields at their organization. ACME have recruited many ICT graduates from the Polytechnic to date, and are looking to expand their team by bringing in students and graduates from different fields.

During the meeting, both entities discussed about the latest technological trends, such as artificial intelligence, cybersecurity, and data science, and how these trends are beneficial to all academic programmes to be more employable in the job market. Bahrain Polytechnic will look into working with Almoayyed Computers Middle East to update its curricula based on these trends.

Mr. Mohammed Farouk Almoayyed, Chairman of Almoayyed International Group, emphasized the strength of Bahrain Polytechnic graduates in the job market, which led to conducting this meeting to find further ways to explore employment opportunities for students and graduates in other fields. He stressed that due to the work-readiness of the graduates and from the experience they developed at their company, one of the hired graduates have went on to be recruited at an international organization.

Mr. Mohammed Farouk Almoayyed added: “We are pleased to enter into this alliance. Close linkages between the industry and institution ensure that intellectual capital and emerging technologies are brought together in ways that promote economic growth and an improved quality of life. It helps in creating an environment that is conducive to innovation and learning.”

Dr. Reem Albuainain, Acting CEO of Bahrain Polytechnic, stated: “It is always a delight to see our students and graduates flourish at the public and private sectors. We ensure that the feedback we receive from our industry partners, such as Almoayyed Computers Middle East, are embedded within our curricula in an aim to produce work-ready graduates with the latest 21st century skills that meet the needs of the labor market. I would like to thank Almoayyed Computers Middle East for their support to our students and graduates, and we look forward to discussing further ways of collaboration between both entities, as we aim to meet the objectives of the National Labour Market Plan 2021-23 and the goals of Bahrain’s 2030 Vision.”

Officials from Bahrain Polytechnic included Dr. Reem Albuainain, Acting CEO; and Sh. Ali bin Abdulrahman Al Khalifa, Deputy CEO of Resources and Quality. Officials from Almoayyed International Group’s Chairman Mr. Mohammed Farouk Almoayyed; and Mr. S.M. Hussaini, Chief Executive Officer, Almoayyed Computers Middle East.