Bahrain Polytechnic and KPMG Fakhro Collaborate to Develop Skilled Graduates

Listen to this article now

Bahrain Polytechnic and KPMG Fakhro signed a memorandum of understanding on 1st March 2022 that will enable Polytechnic students to benefit KPMG’s vast experience. Students will have the opportunity to apply the skills and knowledge they have gained during their studies at KPMG while receiving practical training.

- Advertisement -

The memorandum of understanding, which took place at the Polytechnic’s campus, was signed by Bahrain Polytechnic’s CEO, Professor Ciarán Ó Catháin, and by KPMG in Bahrain’s Managing Partner, Jamal Fakhro, in the presence of a number of officials from both sides.

According to the MOU, KPMG will provide internship and industry project opportunities to top performing students, as well as workshops and field trips. In addition, KPMG will provide feedback to the Polytechnic’s curriculum during its annual curriculum advisory committees to ensure students graduate knowing the latest trends in the labor market. Both parties will also assist each other in terms of sharing surveys to be conducted by the Polytechnic with KPMG staff.

On this occasion, Professor Ciarán Ó Catháin, stated: “We are delighted to sign this memorandum of understanding with KPMG; a renowned company which can provide our students with an abundance of experience. Working with our industry partners is integral to our success, as we focus on providing students with practical and hands-on experience at an early stage of their academic career. We would like to thank KPMG for their support as we look to produce work-ready and skilled graduates, which is in line with the Kingdom’s 2030 Vision.”

KPMG in Bahrain’s Managing Partner, Jamal Fakhro, commented on the MoU signing and said: “We are excited to renew our collaboration with Bahrain Polytechnic with the aim to support the growth of young Bahraini professionals across the Kingdom. The young leaders graduating from the Polytechnic have consistently demonstrated a high level of professionalism and work ethic during their internship at KPMG, and as a result, many of them have secured permanent employment with us. This is a true testament to the quality of education, faculty and their overall educational experience while at the Bahrain Polytechnic. It is a matter of national pride for us to support Bahrain Polytechnic’s graduate training program, and we truly hope we can make a positive impact on the minds, careers and future of these young leaders.”