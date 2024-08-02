Bahrain Polytechnic Apprenticeship Students Begin Phase Two of the Program

- Advertisement -

The School of Apprenticeship at Bahrain Polytechnic organized an orientation day for the first batch of 120 students enrolled in the Apprenticeship Programs in the field of automotives, electrical, welding, plumbing, and heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC).

During the orientation day held at the Polytechnic campus in Isa Town, the students were familiarized with the regulations and policies, the services provided to the students, and setting up their emails. Additionally, a detailed practical explanation was provided to the students on the theoretical part of the Apprenticeship Program, which will be covered in the second phase of the program.

The Apprenticeship Program students began the second phase of the program on 28th July, 2024 at the campus after completing the first phase of the program, where they received on-the-job training at various supporting industrial institutions and companies.

On this occasion, the CEO of Bahrain Polytechnic, Professor Ciarán Ó Catháin, expressed his delight about the results achieved by the Apprenticeship Program, emphasizing: “We are proud to witness the clear progress and impact of the Apprenticeship Program which we launched in April 2024, through which five apprenticeship programs are currently in operation, each tailored to provide students with valuable hands-on experience in their respective fields. These fields were selected based on the actual and recent needs of the labor market and in consultation with various stakeholders in the industrial sector in the Kingdom of Bahrain.”

- Advertisement -

He added: “We plan to introduce new apprenticeship programs for the next phase of the project, including areas such as auto body & repair, retail, and networking concepts.”

Professor Ciarán Ó Catháin expressed his appreciation to the employers registered in the Apprenticeship Program, which amount to 30 companies and institutions from the industrial sector in the Kingdom of Bahrain. He noted that the diversity of the work fields of these companies ensures diverse and real-world learning opportunities to apprentices. He added that this led to the provision of 175 vacancies that were filled with talented individuals who are part of the Apprenticeship Programs. These candidates were selected through a meticulous and rigorous selection process.

He concluded: “We have signed memorandums with a number of the most prominent active companies in the industrial sector, such as Asry, Yusuf Khalil Al-Moayyed Company, and Yateem Air Conditioning Company, in order to solidify our commitment to industry collaboration and ensure the provision the best apprenticeship experience that meet the needs and requirements of the labor market and guarantee that the apprentices receive the highest levels of training.”

It is worth noting that the Apprenticeship Program welcomed 150 apprentices, including 122 from batch 1, which began its on-the-job training in early April 2024. The Apprenticeship Program integrates study and work, which allows the student to receive a monthly salary with job benefits throughout the program period, with 100% support on tuition fees. Upon completion of the program, the student will also receive a locally and internationally accredited diploma certificate, with different career paths available after graduation, such as: continuing to work in the same company or other companies, continuing studies to obtain a bachelor’s degree, or starting one’s own business.