Bahrain Polytechnic CEO Holds Town Hall with Employees

The CEO of Bahrain Polytechnic, Professor Ciarán Ó Catháin, held the CEO Town Hall at the campus which brought together academic and administrative staff to keep them up-to-date on the latest activities and projects of the Polytechnic. He also gave an overview of the strategic plan, which highlighted key areas which need to be focused on and top priorities for the year.

The town hall was held in two separate days, being 22nd and 23rd February. The first day was focused on the academic staff, while the following day was dedicated to the administrative staff.

Professor Ó Catháin stated: “It’s important to keep our academic and administrative staff updated of all matters related to the institution. Effective communication is integral to our success, and we will continue to host these town halls to ensure our staff are aware of where we are as an institution, and how we’re contributing towards our strategic plan and Bahrain’s 2030 Vision.”

Professor Ó Catháin thanked the staff for attending the town hall, and opened the opportunity to answer any questions they may have. He also wished the staff all the best for the start of the second semester of the academic year 2021-2022.