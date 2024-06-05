Bahrain Polytechnic Hosts Grads Project Expo 2024

- Advertisement -

Dr. Abdulrahman Abdulhussain Jawahery, the Chief Executive Officer of Bapco Refinery, one of the subsidiaries of the Bapco Energies, emphasized the importance of supporting graduation projects in universities and its contribution to the development of students’ abilities in creativity and innovation. He encouraged them to propose new projects that offer innovative services and solutions to the challenges facing both the public and private sectors in the Kingdom of Bahrain.

This came during the opening of the “Grads Project Exhibition” by Dr. Jawahery. The exhibition was organized by the Faculty of Engineering, Design, and Information & Communication Technology (EDICT) at Bahrain Polytechnic, sponsored by ThinkSmart Gulf and General Assembly.

During the exhibition, 72 graduation projects were announced as winners out of approximately 350 projects from the graduating class of 2024, covering various subjects related to engineering, creative media, and ICT.

In his opening speech, Dr. Jawahery expressed his pride and great admiration for the level of creativity, innovation, and technical expertise demonstrated by the Bahrain Polytechnic students. He also commended the exceptional work showcased in the fields of ICT, design, and engineering. He expressed his gratitude to Bahrain Polytechnic for organizing this event and providing a platform for students to excel, which showcased the Polytechnic’s commitment to fostering innovation and excellence in the outstanding projects presented.

- Advertisement -

Dr. Jawahery informed the students to recognize that they are studying in one of the finest educational institutions and receiving the best education from an excellent academic facility. He emphasized the need to invest in artificial intelligence and soft skills, and to dedicate time and effort to develop these skills to make them more employable in the job market.

On his part, The CEO of Bahrain Polytechnic Professor Ciarán Ó Catháin, expressed his sincere gratitude and appreciation to Dr. Jawahery for his patronage, and the contributing companies for their continuous support to Bahrain Polytechnic. He praised the efforts of the students who demonstrated their technical expertise, creativity, and ability to apply their knowledge to real-world challenges through these projects. He also thanked the academic faculty for their guidance and supervision, which contributes to the quality of the completed projects.

Furthermore, Professor Christina Georgantopoulou, the Dean of the Faculty of EDICT, explained that the students’ projects focused on employing the concepts of innovation and problem-solving, which are fundamentally emphasized in Bahrain Polytechnic’s educational curriculum. This approach enhances the capabilities of the Polytechnic’s graduates and familiarizes them with the real work environment they will transition into after graduation. It develops their skills and prepares them to actively participate in the job market upon completion of their studies, aligning with Bahrain Polytechnic’s strategic plan and its alignment with Bahrain Vision 2050.