Bahrain Polytechnic and the IEEE Bahrain Section have signed a MOU

Bahrain Polytechnic, represented by Chief Executive Officer Professor Ciarán ÓCatháin, signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with the IEEE – Bahrain Section with the aim of enhancing collaboration between the two parties in ways that lead to the promotion of innovations and technological excellence in all electrical, electronic, information technology and related fields.

Under this agreement, Bahrain Polytechnic and the IEEE Bahrain Section will work closely together to provide extensive technical support for conferences and other research and student-driven initiatives. By leveraging the expertise and resources available within the IEEE Bahrain Section, Bahrain Polytechnic seeks to create an environment that nurtures innovation, encourages research, and fosters collaboration among students and industry professionals.

On this occasion, Professor Ciarán ÓCatháin said “The Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) between Bahrain Polytechnic and the IEEE Bahrain Section, is marking a new milestone in collaborative efforts to advance the research and educational process and provide comprehensive support for student activities. This agreement builds upon previous successful partnerships and exemplifies the institutions’ commitment to fostering excellence in education and technical advancements.

On her part, Professor Christina Georgantopoulou, Dean of EDICT, said “This progressive collaboration reflects the commitment of both institutions to cultivating a vibrant learning ecosystem, where students can gain practical exposure, connect with industry leaders, and contribute to the advancement of technology. By synergizing their strengths, Bahrain Polytechnic and the IEEE Bahrain Section are poised to create a transformative educational experience that prepares students for the challenges and opportunities of the future”.

The signing ceremony was attended by CEO of Bahrain Polytechnic Professor Ciarán ÓCatháin, Dean of EDICT Professor Christina Georgantopoulou, Dr. Vasileios Paliktzoglou, Dean of Applied Research and Innovation Dr. Philippe Pringuet, and a delegation from the IEEE Bahrain Section including the IEEE Section Chair Dr. Adel Abdulla Al Refaei, Vice Chair Dr. Ali Hussain Zolait, Treasurer and Head of Community Engagement Professor Husham Ahmed Bu Zaid.