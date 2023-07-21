Bahrain Polytechnic launches first master’s degrees

- Advertisement -

Bahrain Polytechnic has launched its first set of master’s programs highlighting a strategic commitment to advancing higher education in the kingdom.

Municipalities and Agricultural Affairs Minister and Bahrain Polytechnic Trustees’ Board chairman Wael Al Mubarak said the three new degrees in Engineering (Applied), in Sustainable Energy Systems, in Artificial Intelligence, and in International Trade and Strategy – have been designed to equip students with the knowledge and skills needed to succeed in the rapidly evolving job market.

These are the first master’s programs being offered by the polytechnic since it was established in 2008.

Announcing the launch at a press conference, the minister further said that the programmes were a part of the polytechnic’s strategic plan 2023- 26 and in line with Bahrain’s 2030 Vision.

“The programmes seek effective education that contributes to comprehensive and sustainable development,” he said. “With the growing global focus on sustainability, there is an increasing need for qualified professionals to develop and implement sustainable energy solutions. These professionals will be responsible for leading the way in creating a more sustainable future,” added Mr Al Mubarak.

The Master of Science in Sustainable Energy Systems provides engineers with comprehensive training in sustainable and environmental sciences, solar and wind engineering, carbon reduction technologies, and energy economics and policy. The course would help engineers to find comprehensive and effective solutions to the unsustainable practices that exist in the modern world.

The Master of Science in Artificial Intelligence (AI) degree is designed to qualify graduates of computer science, ICT, engineering and applied sciences to support automation, intelligent applications and informed business decision-making. It will equip them with knowledge representation and machine learning, data collection and interpretation using multidisciplinary scientific methods from statistics, programming, and specific application areas.

The Master of International Trade and Strategy (MITS) program developed by the School of Logistics and Maritime Studies is intended for individuals with technical backgrounds, such as accounting, banking, finance, or engineering. The course is designed to provide students with a deep understanding of the global trade landscape and the various policies, regulations, and procedures that govern international trade.

All the programmes have been designed in consultation with industry experts to ensure that graduates have the knowledge and skills required to succeed in the workforce.