Bahrain Polytechnic signs an MoU with Yateem Air-Conditioning Company

Bahrain Polytechnic signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Yateem Air-Conditioning Company, with the aim of enhancing joint cooperation, in order to create an advanced educational environment that contributes to empowering young cadres to develop their skills and excel in their academic and vocational careers, and to technically qualify them in accordance with some of the specialized technical professions in the company, by enrolling them in the Apprenticeship programs offered by the Polytechnic.

The agreement was signed by Professor Ciarán Ó Catháin, the CEO of Bahrain Polytechnic, and Mr. Ray Ring, the CEO of Yateem Air-Conditioning Company, in the presence of a number of officials from both sides.

On this occasion, Professor Ciarán Ó Catháin, the CEO of Bahrain Polytechnic, expressed his delight in signing this agreement With Yateem Company. He emphasized Bahrain Polytechnic’s strong commitment to building fruitful partnerships with both governmental and private institutions in the fields of education, training, scientific research, innovation, and creativity, adding that “We aim is to establish a comprehensive training and collaborative educational programs that enhance and cultivate the skills of national talents”

Professor Ó Catháin elaborated on the recent participation of Yateem Air-Conditioning Company in the Apprenticeship Program, explaining: “The Apprenticeship Program combines academic study with practical work experience, and hence enables organizations to benefit from the growth and development of vocational apprentices, as they become productive and valuable assets in the workplace. The tuition fees for the Apprenticeship Program are fully supported, which makes it a viable and suitable choice for both employers and apprentice students”.

In turn, Mr. Ray Ring, the CEO of Yateem Air-Conditioning, said “We believe in investing in the next generation of talent and providing opportunities for growth and development. We are proud to play a role in shaping the future of Bahrain’s workforce and fostering innovation and growth in the region through our partnership with Bahrain Polytechnic to support the training and employment of Bahraini individuals. We have set an ambitious goal for 2024 to provide vocational training opportunities covering areas such as air conditioning, electrical, welding, and plumbing.”

“The market in Bahrain does not have a sufficient number of qualified personnel to meet market needs, and therefore heavily relies on the expatriate workforce. Through vocational training, Bahrain Polytechnic, and the private sector are working together to quickly and efficiently train and upskill individuals to fill these workforce gaps with skilled Bahraini talent. Bahrain Polytechnic’s Apprenticeship Program not only provides excellent job opportunities for Bahrainis, but also creates a sustainable, world-class workforce.” Mr. Ring added.