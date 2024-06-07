Bahrain Polytechnic Students Shine at Huawei ICT Competition in China

- Advertisement -

The Bahrain Polytechnic team, competing in the finals of the “Huawei ICT Competition 2023-2024,” achieved second place in the “Computing” category. Additionally, one of the team members was part of the University of Bahrain student group that won third place in the “Networking” track. This competition, which recently concluded in Shenzhen, China, saw Ali Salman Fardan, Ali Abdulwahid Jassim, Nadhir Zaher Radhi, and Fahd Abdullah competing against more than 470 students from 160 teams across 49 countries worldwide.

The executive management of Bahrain Polytechnic, led by CEO Professor Ciarán Ó Catháin, congratulated the students on this honorable achievement, encouraging them to continue their efforts and compete to elevate the name of the Kingdom of Bahrain at an international level.

He added: “This is a fantastic achievement and a testament to the hard work and dedication of our students which clearly reflects the commitment of our academic staff. We also express our appreciation to Huawei, the leading global ICT provider, for organizing such outstanding programs that allow students to develop their technical skills and gain practical training in this sector.”

Mr. Aziz Tang, CEO of Huawei Bahrain, commented, “At Huawei, our ultimate goal is to advance technological development and facilitate digital inclusion across the Middle East and Central Asia. The Huawei ICT Competition offers an unparalleled platform for young ICT talents to compete, collaborate and exchange game-changing ideas for our intelligent future. Congratulations to all Bahraini teams for their incredible performance in the global finals.”

- Advertisement -

Dr. Omar Fayyad, Cybersecurity Program Manager and supervisor of the students’ participation in the global competition, extended his appreciation to Huawei Bahrain for their effective contribution to developing the skills required by the ICT sector among students and their commitment to training promising talents in this field. He congratulated the winning students on their achievement, wishing them continued success in the future.

In turn, the four students expressed their deep gratitude and appreciation to the executive management at the Polytechnic. They added that the Polytechnic played a significant role in facilitating their win in this global competition by equipping them with the necessary skills and knowledge while still in their studies. They also extended their sincere thanks to their supervisor Dr. Omar Fayyad for his constant encouragement and confidence in their ability to win.