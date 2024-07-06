Bahrain Polytechnic Unveils New Master’s Programs

- Advertisement -

Bahrain Polytechnic announces the launch of two new master’s programmes in Master of Science in Reliability and Maintenance Management, and Master of Arts in Creative Media and Design. These additions enrich the Polytechnic’s comprehensive suite of postgraduate offerings, which already includes the Masters in International Trade and Strategy, Masters of Science in Artificial Intelligence, and Masters of Science in Engineering (Applied) in Sustainable Energy Systems. Prospective students can apply for these programmes online at the Polytechnic’s website from 3rd July to 18th August, with classes set to commence in September 2024.

The new programmes are designed with flexible study hours to accommodate students’ schedules, allowing them to complete their studies within one year. The curriculum emphasizes applied learning, ensuring that graduates acquire practical knowledge and skills that can be directly applied in their careers.

Prof. Ciarán Ó Catháin, CEO of Bahrain Polytechnic, emphasized the significance of the new master’s programmes, stating, “We are delighted to launch our two new programmes which align with the needs of today’s rapidly evolving labor market. Since launching our first set of master’s programmes in July 2023, our courses have played a vital role in honing the skills of bachelor degree holders, preparing them to be work-ready graduates.”

He added, “These programmes have been developed with input from industry experts to ensure they meet the current and future needs of the job market. They are designed to provide students with advanced knowledge and skills in their respective fields, equipping them to tackle real-world challenges and excel in their careers.”

“Our programs are in alignment with Bahrain Polytechnic’s strategic plan to meet the needs and demands of the labor market, while contributing to Bahrain’s 2050 Vision of developing a highly skilled workforce and fostering a thriving economy.”

Interested applicants can find detailed information regarding the admission process, entry requirements, and programme details on the Polytechnic’s website: www.polytechnic.bh.