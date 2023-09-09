Bahrain Polytechnic welcomed approximately 3,530 students for the current academic year

- Advertisement -

As part of its preparations for the new academic year 2023-2024, starting on September 10, Bahrain Polytechnic organized an Orientation Day for its new students to help familiarize and prepare them for their academic journey at the Polytechnic. Over the course of three days, from September 5 to 7, the Polytechnic welcomed approximately 3,530 students who were accepted for the current academic year.

The Orientation Day commenced with a welcome note from the CEO of the Polytechnic, Professor Ciarán Ó Catháin, where he discussed the preparations for the academic year in terms of facilities and infrastructure. He stated, “Our objective is to produce competent graduates who meet the requirements of the local, regional, and international labor markets, while also serving and developing the Bahraini community in accordance with its needs. To achieve this, we have introduced numerous initiatives that contribute to comprehensive sustainable development, including our Top-Up programs, three newly launched Master’s programs, and part-time studies. These measures are in response to the evolving demands of the labor market and align with the Polytechnic’s strategic vision 2023-2026, in line with Bahrain’s Economic Vision 2030.”

Professor Ó Catháin emphasized that the Polytechnic is fully prepared to support students by addressing their inquiries and maximizing the benefits of the technological services provided. These resources will enhance their technical and professional skills and provide them with opportunities for creativity and innovation.

On this occasion, the Acting Director of the Student Affairs Directorate, Abdulaziz Muraghi, highlighted the significance of new students attending and participating in the Orientation Day. The event included numerous activities aimed at facilitating a seamless integration into student life at the Polytechnic. These activities covered various academic and social aspects of the campus, as well as rules and regulations, and administrative services.

- Advertisement -

He further mentioned that the Orientation Day featured a speech by the Bahrain Polytechnic Student Council, a brief video showcasing Bahrain Polytechnic, and a virtual campus tour. Information about the available student services, including academic support, career counseling, student care guidance, and career guidance, was also provided.

In conclusion, the Acting Director of the Student Affairs Department, Abdulaziz Muraghi, extended his sincere wishes to all Polytechnic students for a successful and productive academic year. He reassured students that all departments of the Polytechnic are fully prepared to address their inquiries and overcome any obstacles they may encounter during their academic journey.