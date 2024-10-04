Bahrain Prepares for Aviation Summit Routes World 2024

- Advertisement -

Bahrain International Airport, managed and operated by Bahrain Airport Company, is set to welcome over 2,500 key international aviation stakeholders as it hosts the prestigious 29th edition of Routes World 2024. Taking place in the Kingdom of Bahrain from October 6-8, 2024, in presence of H.E. Mohammed bin Thamer Al Ka’abi,the Minister of Transportation and Telecommunications, this event will bring together industry leaders from across the globe, presenting a strategic opportunity to showcase Bahrain’s tourism offerings to a global audience of aviation professionals and decision-makers.

The 29th edition of Routes World 2024, will be attended by vice presidents and heads of network from 230 of the world’s biggest airlines. Over the course of the event, these key decision-makers will participate in over 10,000 planned meetings with airport and destination representatives, all with the aim of forging new route development strategies and partnerships. This year’s event is expected to draw participation from key representatives in the aviation world like Emirates, Qatar Airways, Riyadh Air, Delta Air Lines, China Eastern Airlines, Lufthansa Group, Air Canada, International Airlines Group, Turkish Airlines, Japan Airlines, Air France, and Air China, among others.

The selection of Bahrain as the host for Routes World 2024 highlights its strategic location as pivotal hub connecting East and West. Its strategic geographic location, coupled with modern aviation infrastructure, provides unparalleled connectivity to key global markets, making it an attractive destination for both airlines and travelers. As part of its ongoing efforts to enhance air connectivity, the government has set ambitious goals to connect the Kingdom to 100 new flights by 2025. Enhanced connectivity positions Bahrain as a global crossroads, opening doors for business and leisure travelers alike.

The Kingdom’s advanced logistics infrastructure and strategic business environment streamline operations and facilitate efficient global trade. Bahrain is driving logistics innovation through digitalization, implementing cutting-edge technologies to optimize supply chains, enhance visibility, and empower businesses with data-driven decision-making. This commitment to seamless logistics is central to Bahrain’s goal of becoming one of the top 20 global destinations for logistics services by 2030, in line with its ambitious 2030 economic vision.

Bahrain Airport Company Chief Executive Officer, Mohamed Yousif AlBinfalah commented, “We are honored to host Routes World 2024 and welcome aviation leaders from across the globe to experience Bahrain’s exceptional hospitality and connectivity. This event aligns with the kingdom’s vision to establish Bahrain as a global aviation and tourism hub, leveraging its strategic location and world-class infrastructure. This is also in line with Bahrain’s vision and our five-year strategy to connect the Kingdom to 100 new flights by 2025. Routes World provides a significant platform for industry leaders to connect, collaborate, and shape the future of aviation. Participants will have the opportunity to engage in high-level discussions, share insights on emerging trends, and explore new partnerships that can drive growth and innovation across the sector. The presence of such influential decision-makers creates a fertile ground for forging collaboration and unlocking new opportunities within the global aviation market.”

Hosted by Bahrain International Airport in partnership with the Bahrain Tourism and Exhibitions Authority (BTEA) and the Economic Development Board (EDB), along with Gulf Air as the official carrier, the event is supported by a range of prominent partners. Gulf Hotel will sponsor the networking event, taking place on October 7, 2024, at Bahrain National Theatre, and will serve as the official caterer with additional sponsorship provided by Bahrain Duty Free.

Hosting Routes World 2024 aligns perfectly with Bahrain’s economic diversification strategy, positioning the Kingdom as a prime tourism investment destination and driving growth in this vital sector business. Routes World 2024 is expected to attract significant investment and further elevate Bahrain’s position as a key player in the global aviation landscape.