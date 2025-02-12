Bahrain Prepares for Expo 2025 Osaka

Dozens of young Bahrainis are undergoing intensive training throughout February to prepare them for their roles at the Kingdom of Bahrain Pavilion at Expo 2025 Osaka, Kansai, Japan. The program, organized by the Bahrain Authority for Culture and Antiquities (BACA), aims to equip the team with the skills and knowledge necessary to represent the Kingdom effectively on the global stage.

The training initiative is a collaborative effort involving several key entities, including the Ministry of Sustainable Development, the Economic Development Board, the Bahrain Tourism and Exhibitions Authority, the Supreme Council for Environment, the National Communication Centre, the Mohamed bin Mubarak Al Khalifa Academy for Diplomatic Studies, the Bahrain Institute for Pearls and Gemstones (DANAT), Bapco Upstream, and the Japanese Embassy in Bahrain.

BACA emphasized the program’s focus on fostering pride, professionalism, and cultural awareness among participants. The curriculum includes lectures, workshops, and field visits covering a range of topics, from Bahrain’s history and heritage and protocol to communication, media relations, Japanese culture, and general skills. A significant portion of the training is dedicated to Bahrain’s maritime heritage, reflecting the pavilion’s “Connecting Seas” theme. This focus explores the sea’s influence on culture, the sustainability of pearl diving, and its impact on the economy and entrepreneurship.

The Bahrain Pavilion, located in the Expo’s “Empowering Lives” district, spans 995 square meters and reaches a height of 13.7 meters across four levels, offering a sea view. Designed by Lebanese-French architect Lina Ghotmeh and her Paris-based studio, with interior design by Bahrain-based Shepherd Studio, the pavilion will showcase Bahrain’s rich heritage and future vision. His Excellency Shaikh Khalifa bin Ahmed bin Abdullah Al Khalifa, President of BACA, serves as the General Commissioner of the Pavilion.

Expo 2025 Osaka, themed “Designing Future Society for Our Lives,” anticipates over 28 million visitors and will feature contributions from approximately 150 countries. The Expo, running from April onwards, will provide a platform for global connection and knowledge exchange. Each participating nation will also have a designated national day to celebrate its culture and values.