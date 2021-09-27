Bahrain ProAm 1000 moves to January 2022

Listen to this article now

Following the announcement by Bahrain International Circuit (BIC) and Driving Force Events of the new Bahrain ProAm 1000, the organisers have received significant interest from participants, in particular from European competitors.



Due to the longer than usual European season, to allow for the necessary logistics for participating European teams it has been decided to change the date of the event to 29 January 2022.



BIC and Driving Force Events looks forward to announcing further details soon for this innovative GT endurance event, dedicated exclusively to ProAm and Am drivers.