Bahrain ‘ProAm 1000’ set for December launch

Bahrain International Circuit (BIC) and Driving Force Events, today launch a new groundbreaking 1000km GT endurance event, dedicated to ProAm cars, set to take place at Bahrain International Circuit on 11 December 2021.

The ‘Bahrain ProAm 1000’ will become the only global GT endurance race open exclusively to ProAm and Am driver combinations, with no Pro combinations permitted. This will allow gentleman drivers to battle for overall victory.

The race, taking in 185 laps of the Formula 1-hosting circuit, will be open to GT3, GT4 and Cup classes.

The event is being launched in collaboration with Driving Force Events, promoter of the Gulf 12 Hours, which successfully hosted a hugely popular 2021 event in January at BIC, won by Bahrain’s 2 Seas Motorsport.

Full details on entry criteria will be announced in due course, with the event expecting to attract a high-quality field from around the world.

Sherif Al Mahdy, Commercial Director at Bahrain International Circuit, said: “We have a long and successful history of endurance racing in Bahrain and we are delighted to be able to bring this new initiative to BIC. We look forward to working with the team at Driving Force Events to put together a memorable race for all involved.”

Andrea Ficarelli, director of Driving Force Events, said: “Motorsport endurance racing exists and succeeds thanks to the passion of thousands of gentleman and semi-professional drivers. We believe it is time to launch a new event totally tailor-made around them, on one of the world’s most prestigious circuits.”